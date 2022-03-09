HyperUp Lab accelerator program opens applications for Pakistani game developers and game designers

HyperUp Lab, an accelerator program, centered around Hyper-casual game entrepreneurs, has started accepting applications from talented Pakistani game developers and game designers.

The application process that kicked off on the 18th of February, 2022 has now been extended to the Pakistani market to facilitate talented Pakistani mobile game entrepreneurs.

Sharing the details of the accelerator program, Project Specialist at HyperUp Lab, Ms. GülesinUlugöl said, “This program has been developed to help budding young game entrepreneurs realize their dreams and achieve their goals.All game entrepreneurs who have previously developed hyper-casual games can apply to the program, which doesn’t require physical participation.”

She added, “Game developers applying to the HyperUp Lab’s 3-monthonline accelerator program, who’d be able to join individually or as part of a team,would be subject to evaluation processes, whereas only successful candidates would be eligible to participate in the program.”

Further revealing the details she added, “During the program, participants would be provided mentorship through game industry veterans, who’d coach them and provide weekly sessions, followed by feedback from the mentors, to help them swiftly achieve their targets. Furthermore,the candidates would also have access to software and financial support.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the deadline to apply for this program is 18th March 2022, so all potential candidates are advised to apply asap to avail this opportunity.

Detailed information about the HyperUp Lab Accelerator Program and the application process can be found at http://hyperup.net/.