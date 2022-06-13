Recently, the board of directors of Ignite National Technology Fund approved the annual budget for 2022-23. Furthermore, the body also presented a new Research and Innovation Framework. A press release revealed that the 91st meeting of the Ignite BoDs was led by Aisha Humera Chaudhry, who is the Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication.

The new framework supports all stages of innovation. It ranges from research & development on the scientific underpinnings of breakthrough technologies to concept validation and demonstration of breakthrough technologies and innovations to address real-world demands.

Ignite’s New Framework Supports all Stages of Innovation

The suggestions will be evaluated by the high-level scientific panels comprised of industry and academic specialists. The ‘Challenge-driven Innovative Fund’ is for tackling societal difficulties with breakthrough technologies, while the ‘Technology Transition Fund’ is for turning research results into innovation potential.

Ignite will also create and launch an acceleration fund for early-stage startup pre-seed funding. Many early-stage companies will be able to get finance as a result of this. A competitive approach will be used to evaluate and select qualified startups. In addition, Ignite will host a range of competitions in the form of hackathons on various areas of interest, such as cleantech, cybersecurity, edtech, etc, throughout the year. Ignite intends to start the application process for these programs in July 2022.

Ignite’s famous Digiskills online training program (Version 2.0) for freelancers has just been released, and it contains five new courses. The new courses include video editing and animation, data analytics and business intelligence, affiliate marketing, virtual assistant, and communication skills.

The popularity of the digiskills program can be shown in the fact that online registration for the second batch began on June 1st, and 250,000 registrations for 15 digiskills courses were completed in just five days, which demonstrates the growing interest among the masses.

Ignite is a public sector firm associated with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and has initiated a number of development projects.

