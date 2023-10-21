Indian Cop Stops Pakistani Fan From Chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Slogan at Cricket Match

An Indian cop stationed at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium prevented a Pakistani fan from cheering for their team with the slogan ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during the 2023 World Cup match between Pakistan and Australia on Friday.

Australia, who batted first, saw their openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh perform spectacularly, both achieving centuries and leading their team to a massive total of 367/9 in 50 overs.

In their chase, Pakistan started strong with openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq making significant contributions before Marcus Stoinis dismissed them in quick succession. Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, struggling with his form, fell victim to Adam Zampa, leaving Pakistan at 175/3 in 26.2 overs.

Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan then built a solid 57-run partnership for the fourth wicket before Pat Cummins dismissed Saud. At this point, Pakistan stood at 232/4 after 35 overs and required 136 runs in 90 deliveries, with Mohammad Rizwan (34*) and Iftikhar Ahmed (0*) at the crease.

During the match, a video on X (formerly Twitter) showed an Indian police officer asking a Pakistani fan in the stands to refrain from chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans. An altercation ensued between the fan and the officer when the latter prevented the fan from supporting the Pakistan team.

Ooo acha ? Asiey chalta hai dunya ki sab se bari Democracy mai ? Bhai Wah! Great Show India, great show! 👏👏👏#PAKvsAUS #AusvPak #PAKvAUS #WC2023 pic.twitter.com/EhJTY2dAYQ — Arsalan Naseer – CBA (@ArslanNaseerCBA) October 20, 2023

The fan questioned, “I’m from Pakistan, so why can’t I chant the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan?” He further stated, “If ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ (Long Live India) is allowed, then why is ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ wrong?”

In response to the video, Indian sports journalist Vikrant Gupta emphasized that everyone has the right to support their own country’s team.

Previously, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had raised concerns with the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the behaviour of the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the Pakistan-India match in the 2023 World Cup.

In a statement, the PCB stated that they had filed a complaint regarding ‘inappropriate conduct’ directed towards the Pakistan players during the India-Pakistan match on October 14, 2023, at the Ahmedabad stadium. The stadium was packed to capacity for this high-stakes match, which India won by seven wickets.

Throughout the India game, the Pakistani team was subjected to inappropriate chants from fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, also faced religious chants after being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in the first innings.

