World Cup 2023 Presenter Zainab Abbas Leaves India After Propaganda

Zainab Abbas became the first woman sports reporter and commentator in May 2019 to cover the ICC World Cup 2019 from Pakistan. Talented Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas was also a part of the World Cup 2023. Recently, she left India after a complaint was filed against her over her alleged anti-India and Hindu remarks.

World Cup 2023: Zainab Abbas Leaves India

According to an official of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Zainab Abbas left India for “personal reasons”. Moreover, the official also rejected the reports that she had been exiled by the Indian authorities. Recently, an Indian lawyer lodged a complaint with police against the Pakistani presenter for allegedly issuing statements against India and Hinduism on social media eight years ago. The lawyer filed a case against her under cybercrime charges.

Let me tell you that the ICC picked the Pakistani sports reporter, Zainab Abbas as presenter earlier this month. She was selected to cover the mega cricket event in India that kicked off on Oct 5. Moreover, the 35-year-old Presenter also shared her feelings after her selection for the position. She wrote on social media platform X:

“There was always intrigue on what lies on the other side, more cultural similarities than differences, rivals on the field but companionship off the field, the same language & love for art & a country with a billion people, here to represent, to create content & bring in expertise from the best in the business”.

She was quite excited and humbled to be presenting in India at the Cricket WC2023 for the ICC again. Anyhow, let’s see what comes next. We all are anxious to know what Zainab says regarding the issue.