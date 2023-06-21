Indian Media Exposed! An Investigation Unveils India’s Smear Campaign Against Pak & China

Recently, a report surfaced online by a European organization. In that report, the independent non-profit organization EU DisinfoLab investigated fake narratives of Indian media that also went viral on Chinese social media platforms. The report drew wide attention to India’s apparently vast smear campaign against China and Pakistan. Let’s dig into it.

How Indian Media Fabricates Think Tanks?

The latest report exposes more details and shreds of evidence to prove that Asian News International (ANI), an Indian news agency, has been mentioning a number of non-existent organizations, journalists, and bloggers to spread disinformation that pounds and smears China and Pakistan. According to the latest report, India has been building a huge anti-China and anti-Pakistan disinformation network for a long. Moreover, Indian media outlets have also made a sophisticated assembly line of fake anti-China and anti-Pakistan news.

It has been revealed in the latest report published on Feb 23 that the Indian media creates and spreads false narratives about China as well. The point worth mentioning here is that the Indian government restricts Chinese journalists’ access to India and denies their right of reporting a real India. They treat Chinese journalists in an unfair and biased manner during their postings in India and the visa application process.

Chinese experts even unveiled that the investigation report discloses a plotted effort by India or Indian media to shape negative narratives against China and Pakistan. The presence of such a disinformation campaign is due to India’s weak relations with both countries. Chinese pointed out that the production of fake news by Indian media can initiate nationalist sentiment within the country. It can even distract people from the real problems of the country and the poor performance of its government. It would not be wrong to say that such disinformation campaigns can lead to far-reaching consequences within the complex geopolitical context of South Asia. Moreover, it can exacerbate tensions, strain diplomatic relations, and hamper regional cooperation efforts.

The report claims that ANI has been constantly quoting articles and reports issued by a think tank named the International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS). When IFFRAS’ official website was checked, the researchers found that it kept updating information, including articles, news, books, and even conferences. Moreover, ANI has kept quoting information from the think tank’s website as well. The IFFRAS think tank in the lab report was also linked to the Srivastava Group, a notorious Indian shell corporation. With the help of these fake reports, the Indian media has been trying to ruin the reputation of China and Pakistan in the whole world.

