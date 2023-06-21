Redmi Note 12R Is Tipped To Be The First Smartphone With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

Xiaomi has no doubt become one of the top smartphone makers in the whole world. The company keeps on introducing new handsets in order to give tough competition to its rivals. Back in April, Xiaomi quietly launched the Redmi Note 12R Pro with a price tag of CNY 1,800 ($250/€230/₹20,500). The handset came with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 however, there was no vanilla model – until now. According to the latest reports, Redmi Note 12R recently appeared on the China Telecom website, and, guess what? The upcoming variant will interestingly, boast a better chipset.

Redmi Note 12R Will Boast Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

The point worth mentioning here is that there had still no official words regarding the chipset yet. However, the phone’s SM4450 chip is anticipated to be branded “Snapdragon 4 Gen 2” when it is unveiled by Qualcomm. Reports claim that it is probably fabbed on a 4nm Samsung node instead of 6nm TSMC for the 4 Gen 1. Moreover, the upcoming Redmi phone can be configured with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage with a microSD slot on board.

Now let’s jump to its key specs. The highly anticpated 12R is tipped to come with a large 6.79” FHD+ display. It will stand a head taller than the 12R Pro. The camera is relatively basic with a 50MP main module and a 2MP sensor. Let me tell you that the Pro model isn’t much better in this regard as well. The size and weight of the smartphone are 168.6 x 76.3 x 8.17mm and 199g respectively. There is a 5,000mAh battery on board to keep the lights on. Moreover, the charging speed is TBA. Besides the USB-C port, the smartphone will also have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

According to China Telecom, the Redmi Note 12R Launch date is set to be June 30 in China. If it came out to be true, it could make it the first device to use the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2. The phone will come in three colorways – Midnight Black, Sky Fantasy, and Time Blue – the latter you can see in the images shared above. Let’s have a look at the price section:

