Infinix has launched the Hot 10 Play in Pakistan with a massive battery, huge screen, and fingerprint support on a budget. This phone is the third addition to the entry-level Hot 10 lineup and joined the other two handsets Infinix Hot 10 and Hot 10 Lite in the series.

The phone carries 6000 mAh battery which offers you up to 55 days on standby and 13.8 hours of gameplay. More interestingly, when there is only 5% charge in the phone, the power-saving modes will stretch the battery life by 2.7 hours. The phone can easily give you two-day battery life out of a single charge.

Infinix Hot 10 Play is Now Available in Pakistan

The screen of the Infinix Hot 10 Play is an unwieldy 6.82”, and has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio with a simple IPS LCD. There is no glass to protect the screen of the phone.

The 8MP front camera is available in simple teardrop notch that bleeds into the front panel. While on the rear of the phone, 13MP camera has a wide f/1.8 lens that works with an ‘AI Lens’ in order to enhance portraits. This camera setup is housed in a squarish bump. The phone is an entry-level addition having a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Hot 10 Play is available in four color options- blue, cyan, jet black, and lavender. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and the Android10-based XOS 7. The phone comes with 2GB of memory and 32GB of expandable internal storage. The price of the phone Rs. 16,999 and it is up for pre-ordering until January 24. Furthermore, with each pre-order, Infinix is giving free TWS earbuds to its customers.

