Infinix welcomes the new year on a higher note and in its own way!

Infinix, Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand, kick-started the New Year by offering infinite possibilities for its customers and well-wishers. Celebrations kicked off by extending huge year end discounts on the purchase of latest smartphones and mobile accessories from Infinix Official Store at Packages Mall, Lahore. Not only the discounts but lucky winners also got their hands on Infinix smartphones and mobile accessories via lucky drawer took placed at the end of new year sale.

Being a leading technology brand, Infinix introduced a unique way of sending new year greetings to loved ones by scanning QR codes and thereby winning additional prizes also just by scanning. Though the idea was quite unique and new in its own way but was perceived well by the audience. By doing so, participants automatically entered the lucky drawer after which the lucky winners got Infinix latest smartphones and mobile phone accessories as well.

While collecting the feedback from the participants present in Packages mall, fans were extremely cherished and overwhelmed after receiving the gifts. The whole campaign was designed to give back to the fans at the happening time of new year’s celebration in the form of free gifts, discounts and customized greetings as an addition to their new year’s celebrations altogether.

At the end of the sale, Infinix surprised their fans by distributing HOT12 smartphones and Infinix XE27 earbuds, and offered up to PKR3,500 discount to participants of lucky draw on the purchase of any smartphone or accessory from Infinix Official Store.

Infinix wishes all of its well-wishers a very happy new year ahead. The tech giant further aims to fulfil the wish-list of its fans and strives to enhance the accessibility of Infinix products for its customers by keep giving some spectacular discounts at the Infinix Official Store at Packages Mall, Lahore.

