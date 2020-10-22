Infinix Zero 8 Vs TECNO Camon 16 Premier – Short Comparison





Both brands are the twins from a well-known Chinese mobile phone manufacturing company, Transsion Holding. The company has become the fastest-growing manufacturers internationally with its products distributing in many countries across the globe. TECNO and Infinix have increased the popularity of Transsion holding in Pakistan with their consistent success.

Infinix Zero 8 Vs TECNO Camon 16 Premier

With Camon 16 Premier and Zero 8, TECNO and Infinix have added another success in the Pakistani market for Transsion Holdings. Both phones are seen to have similar ID design and body. With 64MP Quad Camera, 48MP Dual Camera, 33W Fast Charging, and Helio G90T processor both phones are designed impeccably with some small differences in their specifications. Let’s go through some prominent differences between TECNO Camon 16 Premier and Infinix Zero 8.

1. Display

The display screen of the phone is very important, especially with most work shifting digitally, customers prefer a bigger screen. The displays, the selfie cameras cut-outs on both these phones look very identical and you won’t be able to differentiate them. Only that Tecno offers a slightly bigger 6.9” dual dot-in display while Zero 8 has a 6.85” display. Both phones give their customers a wider view to work, watch their favorite movies, videos, or playing games.

Note: Both of them are IPS LCD panels, if you are fond of AMOLEDs, you need to look elsewhere.

2. Design

We all want a phone that is trendy yet looks professional. Both give that younger look with its simple square camera lens and body design. The minimal design of Infinix Zero 8 is no doubt great, the “Gem Cut” design concept has been incorporated to achieve an overall sophisticated look. Both phones look classy, but Camon 16 Premier Style is more suitable for the younger trendy audience.

3. Cameras – Infinix Zero 8 vs Tecno Camon 16

Camon 16 Premier has TAIVOS technology as advertised by the company, providing its users with a decent visual experience, especially at night and in low-light environments. With Intelligent Photography and Videography (As advertised), it gives your memories a special and more realistic touch. Tecno claims that this feature helps detect dark skin data and hence will not let you all look just the same, but retain your natural skin color. We’ll let you know more about the cameras in our full review and show if it actually delivers what it promises.

Whereas, Infinix Zero 8’s cameras are really good at this price, here’s our full review.

In our opinion, it is among the best camera phones out there under the 40K price point in Pakistan. The Sony Camera Lens offers great technology and decent performance most of the times. For now, we think that both these smartphones provide more or less the same results.

Additional Features

TECNO Camon 16 premier has a feature called Smart Scanner. It can translate local language into multiple different languages, carry out balance top-ups, read bar codes, check the authenticity for drugs, and many more facilities. We do not know if that is a winning feature but, we felt to add it here so that you guys know what it actually is.

Final Words

Both phones contain high-end specs at a decent price. To be honest, all the smartphones of Tecno & Infinix, particularly these two models, the Infinix Zero 8 and the Tecno Camon 16 premier are “cut from the same cloth”, apart from minor differences.