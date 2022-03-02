Instagram Adds Auto-Generated Captions to Feed Videos

Instagram has announced that they will be launching the captions for the videos on their feeds. The captions will be auto-generated and will be by default for the creators.

This move is in support for those who have hearing problems or are deaf, according to the company. There is another segment in the viewers segment who only enjoys watching silent videos.

According to the Instagram spokesperson Christine Pai content makers and creators are putting a lot of effort into creating and integrating captions in their videos; some are even outsourcing their caption work. The spokesperson further added that with the auto-generated of captions all the time spent by the creators in making their captions will be given to the content quality.

As it is an accepted fact that with continuous use improves the quality, the AI of the Instagram will learn more and their performance quality will also improve. At the present English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Arabic, Vietnamese, Italian, German, Turkish, Russian, Thai, Tagalog, Urdu, Malay, Hindi, Indonesian and Japanese languages are present. Instagram is working on adding more languages in the future.

From the last few years Instagram has been working to make their platform more accessible for all types of viewers. Many other social sites are making their platforms more accessible for their viewers.

