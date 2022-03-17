Instagram launches more parental control features

With the advent of Family Center, a hub where parents can access supervision controls and ideas from experts, Instagram has delivered on its promise to introduce additional parental control to its app.

All of Instagram’s online safety services are centralised in the Family Center. The site also contains an education portal with Instagram-specific safety explanations, discussion tips for guardians to address digital safety and wellbeing, and external resources from partners like The Trevor Project and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“As usual, we value the input from experts who help us develop our understanding of this area so that we can continue to protect youth, support families, and preserve all of the positive aspects of the internet that young people enjoy,” Mosseri adds.

New Supervision Tools 👪 Today, we’re introducing new supervision tools on Instagram and the launch of our Family Center – a new, central place for parents/guardians to be more involved in their teens’ online experience.https://t.co/SQJG1rBzhD pic.twitter.com/vzKXOf3bI3 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) March 16, 2022

New Supervision tools for Instagram

Parents and guardians will be able to use our initial set of parental control tools on Instagram to:

Set time limitations and monitor how much time your teenagers spend on Instagram.

When their kid says they’ve reported someone, they should be alerted.

View and receive notifications on which accounts their teens follow and which accounts follow them.

These tools are available on Instagram now and will be available in Virtual Reality (VR) in May. The Quest’s VR parental supervision features are meant to prevent kids from viewing stuff that they believe is inappropriate for their age.

Allowing parents and guardians to use the Family Center tools across all Meta accounts, as well as the inclusion of even more safety monitoring tools, are among the company’s future objectives.