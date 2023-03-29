Instagram Rival Lemon8 Hits The US App Store’s Top 10

Advertisement

We all know that US lawmakers have been moving forward with their plans for a TikTok ban or forced sale. However, the fact is that ByteDance which is its parent company is driving another of its social platforms into the Top Charts of the US App Store. According to the latest reports, ByteDance-owned app Lemon8 which is no doubt one of the Instagram rivals jumped into the US App Store’s Top Charts on Monday. Lemon8 has become the No. 10 Overall app, across both apps and games. Most recently, the app has ranked No. 9 on the Top Apps chart, excluding games.

Lemon8 Among Top 10 Positions At US App Store

It seems to be a dramatic move for the little-known app as it had never before ranked in the Top 200 Overall Charts in the US. The company has even confirmed that such a drastic move from being an unranked app to being No. 9 among the top free apps in the US implies a significant and recent user acquisition push on the publisher’s part. The app is now among the top list including YouTube, WhatsApp, Gmail, and Facebook. Unfortunately, the fact is that as this app is quite new to the App Store’s Top Charts, third-party app analytics companies don’t have precise data on Lemon8’s US installs yet.

The app was launched back globally in March 2020. It was quietly released on the App Store, however, only for testing purposes. After some time, it was “officially” launched. Some people are thinking that this app seems to be a TikTok backup plan. However, I think that it may not be a viable backup plan for a TikTok ban. The reason is that lawmakers have the capability to consider a wide-ranging set of restrictions on Chinese tech including on mobile apps far beyond TikTok alone.

The parent company ByteDance seems not to be leaning on creators to make its case. Reports claim that influencers to Washington have been sent ahead of last week’s congressional hearing to lobby on behalf of TikTok. Still, a large number of creators have been frustrated with the national ban proposed by lawmakers.

