Instagram Video Selfie Verification for New Users will Reduce Fake Accounts

It seems like Instagram is trying to make its app more secure and in an effort to do so it has launched a new method of identity verification for its users. From now on, this photo-sharing platform will ask users to take short video selfies to confirm the company that they are real people and the account is associated with them. Under the Instagram Video Selfie Verification, it is expected that the number of spam on the platform will also be reduced.

This step will reduce the fake accounts on this platform. When this feature was leaked, many users were not happy especially those who do not want the platform to record their videos. Reading the concerns of people, Mark Zuckerberg, Owner of Meta ensured that this feature will not collect biometric information of users but will only be required for the identity verification.

Here’s What you need to know about Instagram Video Selfie Verification

This identity verification will take place when a new user registers to the platform. It means the users who are already using this platform will not have to go through the video selfie process. This new verification process was first spotted by Social Media Consultant Matt Navarra.

Instagram is now using video selfies to confirm users identity Meta promises not to collect biometric data. pic.twitter.com/FNT2AdW8H2 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 15, 2021

So this process asks users to record a short video by turning their heads in different directions in order to check that these are real people.

“We need a short video of turning your head in different directions. This helps us confirm that you’re a real person and confirm your identity”.

Instagram also promised that this video will be deleted from the servers within 30 days. Apart from this, Instagram is also working on functionality that allows users to bring like on stories. Instagram has not announced when this feature will be available to the public.

