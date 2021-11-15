Instagram keeps on introducing something new for its users however this time it has come up with something that is especially for the content creators. Live broadcasting sometimes becomes extremely difficult to handle with loads of comments and replying while live on screen. So in order to make the Instagram creators happy and relieved, the company is giving them a helping hand in the shape of moderates that will make the broadcast more interactive and easy.

The news has come from the leaker Alessandro Paluzzi who announced that soon creators would be able to add moderators while doing live videos. The creators would be able to choose one moderator from their list of Who’s watching so that’s can handle comments. Through this, all users would be happy since they would be responded on time.

Instagram Creators would soon be Adding Moderators to Lives Broadcasts

The moderator would be able to reply to comments, requests to go live and would be allowed to ask questions from viewers among many other small duties.

Apart from this, the company has also tried to make the stories feature more interactive for users. A few months back we came to know that Instagram is working on functionality that allows users to ‘Like’ stories. Currently, when we like or dislike any story we can show or react in direct messages only. Now it is revealed that the company will allow users to like stories multiple times and even the likes would be visible at the same place where the viewer sees the story.

Instagram has not commented on these features right now so we can expect that they are not going to launch anytime soon.

Both these features are going to be loved by the creators however they will not make any difference to users except for this that they would be able to get replies quickly while watching the live broadcast from someone.

