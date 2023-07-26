Internet & Mobile Services In Quetta Suspended Ahead Of Ashura

We all know that every year Pakistani government tries to maintain law and order during the days of Muharram. For that purpose and security issues, government suspends mobile services and even internet services in Pakistan in selected areas. On Wednesday, the Balochistan government also suspended mobile phone and internet services in the provincial capital ahead of Ashura. They just want to maintain the law and order situation in the city. Reports claim that the internet and mobile services in Quetta will remain suspended on 7, 9, and 10 Muharram in Balochistan’s capital Quetta.

Internet & Mobile Services In Quetta To Remain Suspended

The decision to suspend the mobile and internet services in Quetta was taken in response to the CPO Balochistan’s request. Today, on Muharram 7, the services will remain suspended from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm. On the other hand, the residents will notice suspension from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm on Muharram 9. On Muharram 10, mobile phone services will be restored after the completion of processions.

Pakistan will observe Ashura days, Muharram 9 and 10, on July 28 and 29. The government has announced Ahsura Holidays 2023 on Friday and Saturday respectively. These days recall the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in the battle of Karbala. The government wants to ensure that the Ashura Days activities go on uninterrupted. Moreover, the federal government also deployed armed forces across the country in order to provide security during the holy month of Muharram.

