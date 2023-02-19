iPhone 14 Series PTA Approved Updated Prices (Feb 2023)

Advertisement

Do you plan to buy the new iPhone 14? If the answer is yes, you must pay PTA tax in order to register your new iPhone. To register your phone 14 with PTA and use any local network, you must pay the tax within 60 days. Lately, PTA has increased taxes on mobile phones, which has increased their overall price. The majority of the population cannot afford it due to its expensive price. The iPhone 14 creates a social divide and acts as a symbol of luxury because only wealthy members of society can purchase it. Here are the updated prices of all iPhone 14 models that will give you an idea regarding the exorbitant prices of these devices.

iPhone 14 Series PTA Approved Updated Prices

iPhone 14 models Prices (PKR) iPhone 14 128 GB 375,999/- iPhone 14 256 GB 410,999/- iPhone 14 512 GB 480,999/- iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB 410,999/- iPhone 14 Plus 256 GB 445,999/- iPhone 14 Plus 512 GB 515,999/- iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB 510,999/- iPhone 14 Pro 256 GB 545,999/- iPhone 14 Pro 512 GB 615,999/- iPhone 14 Pro 1 TB 685,999/- iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB 554,999/- iPhone 14 Pro Max 256 GB 589,999/- iPhone 14 Pro Max 512 GB 659,999/- iPhone 14 Pro Max 1 TB 729,999/-

iPhone is undoubtedly one of the top-selling smartphones around the world. This is because of the premium quality and brand identity of Apple. However, purchasing an iPhone has become challenging because of the high price in countries like Pakistan where inflation is on the rise. Two factors account for the price rise. The first reason can be attributed to the declining value of the rupee against the US dollar. On the other hand, the new PTA taxes are the second reason which led to the increase in prices. Moreover, you can use our PTA Tax Calculator if you want to know more about the taxes on any smartphone.