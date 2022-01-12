We are getting the rumoured specs about Apple iPhone 14 series for a while. There have been a number of leaks circulating about the design and key features of the upcoming iPhone 14 series. However now, a new leak has suggested the price leak of the series. According to the prominent LeaksApplePro, the iPhone 14 will keep its $799 price tag, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will land for $1199 (last year’s Galaxy S21 Ultra price), while Apple iPhone 14 Pro will go for the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s $1099 price.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Prices Leak

There is a $100 price difference between the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro. The reason behind this is that the Pro model will come with an all-new design and extra upgrades. Currently, there is a $200 price differentiation between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, and the same trend is going for the upcoming iPhone 14 series.

Among the series, the Pro models will be the stronger ones. The Pro models will come with the under-display Face ID dot projector and the elliptical punch hole that will house the selfie camera and the rest of the Face ID components. The other specs will include the usual upgrades in terms of camera set, display features, and processing power. Here’s the expected iPhone 14 series price list

6.1″ Apple iPhone 14: $799

6.7″ Apple iPhone 14 Max: $899

6.1″ Apple iPhone 14 Pro: $1099

6.7″ Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1199

As you can see the average price of the iPhone 14 series will be significantly increased compared to the iPhone 13 line, as it includes a $699 iPhone 13 mini model. On the other hand, iPhone 14 series will not probably include a mini model.

Anyhow, these are not the actual prices. We will get more official information in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.

Check Also: Rumors of Changes in Apple iPhone 14 Series