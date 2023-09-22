iPhone 15 Pro Max Price In Pakistan Sparks Meme Fest

The highly anticipated iPhone 15 series was launched by Apple at the “Wanderlust” event last week. Four new members joined the iPhone family including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The most significant change the Cupertino-based company brought this time is the USB-C functionality. Apple’s decision to embrace the USB-C technology for its new models sparked discussions, memes, and jokes on social media platforms. #Appleevent furiously trended as the event dominated on Twitter/X. This was not it. When netizens came to know about the exorbitant price of the flagship model, iPhone 15 Pro Max, they went crazy. iPhone 15 Pro Max Price in Pakistan is almost 7.5 lacs which left netizens baffled and they started to share crazy memes on X.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Price in Pakistan Is Just Insane

Many social media users churned out crazy memes on the new products and X was completely abuzz. Let’s have a look at what netizens think of the series.

Some users couldn’t find any difference between the iPhone 15 models and Apple’s old iPhones.

#AppleEvent #iPhone15 Do you think this is an accurate meme for today? 😅 pic.twitter.com/QUUgAALXyG — Cryptoniar Project (@CryptoniarNft) September 12, 2023

According to the latest reports, the increased prices of the iPhone 15 series in Pakistan are due to the PTA Taxes and import duties. PTA has implemented new Tax rates for the much anticipated iPhone 15 series. The rates are said to be determined by factors such as the phone’s original price, storage capacity, model, etc.

According to reports, the wait times for the 15 Pro Max will be quite longer than the others. However, let me tell you that this is more than just due to high demand. The later mass production schedule for the 15 pro max is one of the reasons. Its current production challenges are more evident than other models. They are also considered as potential causes for the delays. Kuo claims his prediction of 80 million iPhone 15 units shipping in 2023.