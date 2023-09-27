iPhone 15 Pro Models Are Facing Heating Issues: Check Out The Reason!

The highly anticipated iPhone 15 series is finally here. Nowadays, some reports about the iPhone 15 Pro’s heating issues have been swirling around. There are several complaints that ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models are becoming hot to the touch. Moreover, some tests even suggested that when this happens, the processor of the iPhone is throttled to cool it down. It is pertinent to mention here that these tests have been benchmarks and extreme use cases. So, the good piece of news is that it will not impact users in day-to-day life. However, the questionable point is how the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models will run console-quality games like Resident Evil Village and Death Stranding. We will have to wait to see that.

iPhone 15 Pro Heating Issues Are Due To Its Thermal System Design: Kuo

A well-respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated:

“Complaints about heat issues with the iPhone 15 Pro models are not related to TSMC’s 3-nanometer node that was used for the A17 Pro chip”

According to Kuo, overheating can be caused by “compromises made in the thermal system design” that made it possible for Apple to cut down on the weight of the ‌Pro‌ models. He says that the reduced heat dissipation area and titanium frame have negatively affected the thermal efficiency of the new iPhone series.

The silicon giant is anticipated to fix the thermal issues through software updates. However, improvements will be limited unless the company plans to lower processor performance. According to analyst, Kuo, iPhone 15 shipments will be impacted to a great extent if Apple is unable to “properly address this issue”. Anyhow let’s see what happens next. What will be the strategy of the silicon giant to fix these problems? Will Such Heating Problems Not Affect the Overall Gaming Performance of the Handsets? There are several questions that need to be answered. Stay tuned!