Even before the launch of the iPhone 15 series, Samsung had an inkling that its rival’s phones would perform exceptionally well. Now that this fear is becoming a reality. Samsung is reportedly considering moving forward with its plan to launch the Galaxy S24 series earlier than in previous years.

A recent report from the South Korean publication The Elec, sheds light on Samsung’s current strategy. Samsung’s latest foldable handsets, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, are reportedly outperforming their predecessors by 8 to 10 per cent in terms of sales.

Samsung’s Strategic Move: Samsung Galaxy S24 Set to Launch Earlier to Rival iPhone 15

However, Samsung’s flexible phones are not immune to broader macroeconomic challenges. It appears that they may not be meeting the company’s expectations. Although Samsung’s annual foldable shipments are 10 per cent higher compared to 2022. Potentially, it will reach 10 million units for the first time in history. Industry observers have noticed signs that sales may fall short of expectations.

With the three-day Chuseok holiday approaching, Samsung’s decision not to order new parts to avoid production disruptions suggests that demand for the new Galaxy Z series phones may not be as high as anticipated. Consequently, shipments may not reach the 12 to 13 million units predicted by industry watchers.

A previous report indicated that Samsung’s partners were planning to commence mass production of Galaxy S24 components in November. Which is one month earlier than the previous year. This fueled speculation that the company might accelerate the launch of the Galaxy S24 lineup.

The latest report also suggests that the Galaxy S24 will debut a month earlier than its predecessor. The Galaxy S23 launched in February. Parts production for the Galaxy S24 to begin next month.

The Elec’s report indicates that Samsung’s decision to launch the Galaxy S24 series earlier than usual is due to the strong demand for the iPhone 15. Samsung aims to prevent Apple from significantly eroding its market share.

According to one report, the iPhone 15’s strong performance could potentially propel Apple ahead of Samsung as the largest smartphone seller. In light of this, it’s understandable that Samsung is taking proactive steps to protect its market position and respond to the competitive challenge posed by Apple’s latest offerings.