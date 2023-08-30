Usually, before the launch of the iPhone every year, analysts predict how many tens of millions of new models will be produced. Just before the new iPhones are announced, analysts cut their iPhone production predictions due to supply constraints. This year also happened the same. According to some recent reports, Apple cut iPhone 15 production by 11 million due to supply constraints.

Analyst Jeff Pu recently downgraded their iPhone 15 production predictions from 83 million to 77 million units. Pu cites a mix of supply constraints affecting production and “demand concerns” for the six million unit estimate drop.

iPhone 15 Production Cut by 11 Million Units Over Supply Constraints

An analyst note from Japanese bank Mizuho adds to the pile of production slashing. Now the latest report claimed that the iPhone 15 production dropped for the year from 84 million to 73 million. Unsurprisingly, supply snags are to blame. Mizuho also forecasts 217 million iPhones produced across 2023. That’s down from 227 million units as previously forecasted.

Another analyst for a major equity firm expects Apple to delay shipments of the iPhone 15 Pro Max until October. Other models are expected to start reaching customers on September 22.

That’s because the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the first and only model to use a periscope lens for greater optical zoom. Sony is reportedly unable to provide sensors for the camera system in time for the highest-end model to make the launch with the rest of the lineup.

The previous reports have revealed that Apple will no longer offer a gold colour option with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Instead, Apple is replacing it with a “Titan Gray” colour using the new titanium frame. The special edition Deep Purple colour will be replaced with a new dark blue option.

