Just recently, Apple released iOS 17 beta 7 to developers and it includes further hints that the iPhone 15 Pro will have an “Action Button.” The new details follow the previous rumours that Apple will replace the mute switch with a new Action Button.

iOS 17 beta 7 adds haptic feedback patterns for when the user enables or disables silent mode. These patterns will make the device vibrate more prominently when the user switches between them.

iOS 17 Beta Hints at iPhone 15 Pro Action Button

Previous iOS versions only included quick haptic feedback for when the user enables Silent Mode, but never for when Silent Mode is disabled. Although the new haptic feedback for when Silent Mode is turned on is available for all iPhone models. The feedback for switching back to normal mode is unused.

With the mute switch, it’s easy to know if Silent Mode is enabled or not. If it’s replaced by a solid-state button, haptic feedback will help users know which mode the phone is in.

According to the reports, the new Action Button will allow users to replace the action of enabling or disabling Silent Mode with the option to trigger a Focus Mode, record a Voice Memo, trigger Siri Shortcuts or open the device’s Camera.

This year Apple will bring some design changes to its iPhone lineup, especially to the Pro models. The new Pro models will come with titanium frames making them stronger and lighter. Their screens will also have thinner bezels.

Apple will likely announce its new iPhones and Apple Watches in mid-September.

