iPhone 15 Will Reportedly Come With Sony’s State Of Art Camera Sensor
The iPhone 14 Pro by the silicon giant Apple is equipped with a 48MP main camera for the very first time. No doubt, it came several years after Android rivals adopted 48MP, 50MP, and 64MP camera shooters. However, it sounds like Apple now has another camera upgrade in mind for the future. Recent reports claim that Sony will supply camera sensors to Apple for its upcoming highly anticipated iPhone 15 series.
iPhone 15 Is Tipped To Boast Sony’s Camera sensors
According to Nikkei Asia Review, Sony will supply Apple and other OEMs with its “latest, state-of-the-art” image sensor. It’s claimed that the sensor will land in the iPhone 15 range. The question arises how does this camera sensor differ from others? The company asserts that the new Sony sensor is capable enough to double the saturation signal level in each pixel as compared to traditional camera sensors. In terms of real-world implications, it’s claimed that the new sensor can capture more light. Furthermore, it can reduce over-exposure or under-exposure in certain situations. Nikkei gives the example of the image sensor clearly capturing a subject’s face in solid backlit scenes.
I guess that the new Sony sensor will have a higher tolerance for extreme over/underexposure. In addition to that, the sensor’s ability to capture more light also tips that the future iPhone can make a significant step forward when it comes to low-light photos and videos. However, it’s unclear if the image sensor is part of Sony’s brand-new Lytia sensor brand. Earlier this month, the company announced the Lytia brand by stating:
“It would deliver “high-quality photography and videography powered by a diverse array of leading-edge technologies.”
The apparent iPhone camera sensor will likely have tough competition from Sony’s own IMX989, offering a huge one-inch size and 50MP resolution. Moreover, the IMX989 has already landed inside the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Vivo X90 Pro series and is expected to make its way inside several more Android phones in 2023 as well.
