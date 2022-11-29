iPhone 15 Will Reportedly Come With Sony’s State Of Art Camera Sensor

According to Nikkei Asia Review, Sony will supply Apple and other OEMs with its “latest, state-of-the-art” image sensor. It’s claimed that the sensor will land in the iPhone 15 range. The question arises how does this camera sensor differ from others? The company asserts that the new Sony sensor is capable enough to double the saturation signal level in each pixel as compared to traditional camera sensors. In terms of real-world implications, it’s claimed that the new sensor can capture more light. Furthermore, it can reduce over-exposure or under-exposure in certain situations. Nikkei gives the example of the image sensor clearly capturing a subject’s face in solid backlit scenes.

I guess that the new Sony sensor will have a higher tolerance for extreme over/underexposure. In addition to that, the sensor’s ability to capture more light also tips that the future iPhone can make a significant step forward when it comes to low-light photos and videos. However, it’s unclear if the image sensor is part of Sony’s brand-new Lytia sensor brand. Earlier this month, the company announced the Lytia brand by stating: