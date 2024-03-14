iPhone 16 Pro CAD Renders Reveal Design Details

Apple’s iPhone 16 series has been in the rumor mill since the beginning of this year. There have been many leaks and rumors regarding the design of the upcoming flagship killers. However, the fact is that Apple always plays it safe when it comes to design. As per previous reports, it was quite hard to believe that Apple would opt for a wacky-looking fidget-spinner-like camera island design for the iPhone 16 Pro. The iPhone 16 Pro’s freshly leaked CAD Renders have discredited that rumor. Moreover, they have revealed several design changes as well.

iPhone 16 Pro CAD Renders Surfaced Online

The all-new iPhone 16 Pro’s CAD renders as well as its dimensions surfaced online recently. The renders claim that the upcoming 16 Pro will resemble its predecessor at first glance, however, it will be noticeably different.

According to the latest rumors, the iPhone 16 Pro will measure 149.6×71.4×8.4mm. If it comes out to be true then the handset will be slightly taller, wider, and thicker than the iPhone 15 Pro. Unsurprisingly, the screen is also anticipated to increase in size from 6.1-inch to 6.3-inch. Some previous reports claim that the larger size of the smartphone will also make it heavier. The new model will come with the iPhone 15 Pro’s Action Button. This time the customizable button will be a little larger. Capture Button will serve as a dedicated button for photography controls and will be located below the power button. It is tipped to be capacitive, which aligns with an earlier report. As per the latest leaks, the camera bump design will remain unchanged. The phone will also retain the Dynamic Island, muting rumors that articulated it would feature a hole-punch cutout. 16 Pro is expected to go through some notable welcoming changes. A bigger screen and a whole new camera button will give the phone the feel of a professional camera. There are pretty good chances for this phone to become the best camera phone of the year. If we dig into camera details, the smartphone is tipped to feature a 48MP ultra-wide camera as well as the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 5x telephoto camera. In addition, it will be powered by the new A18 Pro chip based on TSMC’s N3E 3nm tech.