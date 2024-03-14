iPhone 16 Pro CAD Renders Reveal Design Details
Apple’s iPhone 16 series has been in the rumor mill since the beginning of this year. There have been many leaks and rumors regarding the design of the upcoming flagship killers. However, the fact is that Apple always plays it safe when it comes to design. As per previous reports, it was quite hard to believe that Apple would opt for a wacky-looking fidget-spinner-like camera island design for the iPhone 16 Pro. The iPhone 16 Pro’s freshly leaked CAD Renders have discredited that rumor. Moreover, they have revealed several design changes as well.
iPhone 16 Pro CAD Renders Surfaced Online
According to the latest rumors, the iPhone 16 Pro will measure 149.6×71.4×8.4mm. If it comes out to be true then the handset will be slightly taller, wider, and thicker than the iPhone 15 Pro. Unsurprisingly, the screen is also anticipated to increase in size from 6.1-inch to 6.3-inch.
