iPhone SE 4 Launch Gets Delayed Again: Here’s Why?

Rumors regarding the fourth-generation iPhone SE have been circulating for months. The last iPhone SE model was launched back in 2022. According to the latest reports, the highly anticipated iPhone SE 4 has been delayed by another year due to persisting concerns about OLED quality from a new Apple supplier.

It would not be wrong to say that the rumored iPhone SE 4 has been on, off, and back on again in different forms including as a not-for-sale engineering test. Recently, it has been confirmed that the low-cost iPhone is on its way, but that it has been delayed again. According to a publication, researcher Dae-Jeong Yoon revealed that the new Apple supplier BOE is facing performance and supply problems. He revealed these facts at the OLED & Micro Display Analyst Seminar in Seoul. He stated:

“The launch of the OLED iPhone SE4 has also been delayed by one year from 2024 to 2025”

According to the publication, both the tech giant, Samsung and LG Display are currently bidding to supply OLED panels for the fourth-generation iPhone SE. He further added:

“There’s a lot of time left until the launch of the iPhone SE4, so the situation remains to be seen,”

The point worth mentioning here is that BOE was concentrating on mass-producing OLED panels for the iPhone 15, however, it may not accomplish that. Yoon stated: “Depending on the situation, there is a chance that BOE’s iPhone 15 OLED volume will only be zero this year”