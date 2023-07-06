Nothing Phone 2 New Images Surfaced Online

There had been a lot of rumors and leaks regarding the highly anticipated Nothing Phone 2. Nothing’s next major flagship phone is on its way and the most interesting part is that there’s been no shortage of teasers to get fans excited for the upcoming Nothing Phone. A day back, we got our hands on its design preview, and guess what? Recently, a few more photos revealing the Phone 2’s design have shown up online. Let’s dig into it.

Nothing Phone 2 Launch Date, Features & Specs We Know So Far

The images show the Nothing Phone 2 in its black and white variants together with the front of the phone. Based on the renders, it has been confirmed that the phone will come with a design quite similar to its predecessor. However, it will be slightly larger this time around. Rumors claim that there will also be some differences in the LED notification system. Moreover, it is quite clear from the images that the hole punch camera on the screen has now been repositioned to the center, as opposed to the corner from last time. Let’s have a look:

The point worth mentioning here is that we still need to get the full specs sheet of the Nothing Phone 2 yet. However, there have been some tidbits about the highly anticipated phone in the past few weeks. The upcoming smartphone is expected to come with a larger battery as compared to its predecessor. Moreover, it will support three years of Android software updates. Rumors claim that a more powerful Qualcomm chip will be onboard as compared to the 7-series SoC from last year.

The smartphone is set to be announced via an official launch event, which you can tune into online. Users will able to watch Nothing Phone 2’s live stream via the official Nothing website or YouTube on Tuesday 11 July, 17:00 CEST/11:00 AM ET/8:00 AM PT. So, brace yourselves as the launch is quite near.

