iPhone Secret Codes: 20+ Useful iPhone Dialer Codes You Should Know

You know what the dialer screen on your iPhones is not only to enter a number to make a call. It offers more than that. If you want to know some of the iPhone Secret Codes then you are at the right place. There are certain secret codes for the iPhone users that can help them in finding out information about their device, troubleshoot issues, and mask outgoing calls etc. These hidden dialer codes are called shortcodes. There are different type of codes such as the star codes, pound codes, etc. These iPhone Dial codes are actually a combination of different technologies and protocols, such as Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD Codes), manufacturer-defined MMI (man-machine interface), and supplementary service (SS) codes. I am going to jot down a list of few secret iPhone codes down below. Are you curious to know about them?? If yes!! Then just have a look at the below shared Cool Codes for your devices.

20 Cool iPhone Secret Codes To Know About

Let’s have a look at the iPhone Codes List shared below.

Tip The XXXXXXXXXX in any of the codes below indicates the seven-digit phone number with area code, for a total of 10 digits, that you’re calling. It is possible that when you enter the last digit or symbol, it may immediately work. However, if not, you will need to hit the green “Call” button.

Field Test Mode

Code *3001#12345#*

This is one of the secret iPhone codes that trigger the Field Test Mode. It brings you a lot of technical details around your network especially the network’s signal strength. When you will enter the code in your iPhone’s dialer and will hit the call button, it will take you to the Field Test page, where you can find various networks details. Follow the steps written below while using this code:

Press hold on the Power or Lock button unless you get the “Slide to turn off” option.

Then Press hold the home button once you are on the power off-screen.

In the end, you will see the bars replaced with the network strength in decibels.

If the number is above -80 (-70,-60..), then signal strength is close to full and if it’s below -110 (-120,130..), the network has a pretty weak signal.

Open Field Test page again with the secret code to disable the decibels and get back the usual network bars on your iPhone.

Hide Caller ID

Code *31#mobile number

You can use this code if you have a carrier unlocked iPhone or a carrier that supports hiding your caller ID. What you need to do is mentioned below:

Use the code that works in your country.

Add the mobile number you want to call anonymously

Press dial.

Follow the steps below to use this code:

Enter the code in the iPhone’s dialer.

Press “call”.

Check the SMS center number using this code if you have been facing a few issues regarding SMS. The fact is that every text message that you send from your phone first goes to a server or SM S center number, which then sends it to the number you send it to. So, this iPhone code can help you know about that.

Call Waiting

Code *#43# (Check Status), *43# (Enable Call Waiting), #43# (Disable Call Waiting)

This iPhone secret code simply lets you check the status of Call Waiting and enable or disable it with ease. If you just can’t find the Call Waiting options in your iPhone then this code will certainly help you out.

Call Barring

Code *#33# (Check status), *33*pin# (Enable Call Barring), #33*pin# (Call Barring)

The Call Barring Feature lets you block all incoming or outgoing calls on your iPhone. If you want to check its status or enable/disable it on your iPhone, then you can use this code. The “pin” here is actually the SIM Pin, which is the lock on your SIM card. You can enable it by following steps written below:

Head to iPhone Settings

Tap Phone

Click SIM PIN

Call Forwarding

Code *#21# (Check Status), *21# (Enable or Disable Call Forwarding), *21mobilenumber# (Divert Calls to this Number)

We all know that the Call Forwarding is a feature that lets you divert incoming calls to other number or even a voicemail. So, if you are busy and don’t want to get disturbed you can use these secret codes to enable it and divert calls to another number.

Calling Line Presentation

Code *#30#

This code can check if Call Line Presentation is enabled or disabled. If the recipient of your calls isn’t able to view your mobile number, there might be a problem with your number’s Calling Line Presentation. So, use this code to check its status.

IMEI

Code *#06#

This secret code can let you know about IMEI.

Give Yourself a Unique Name to Call

StarStar Me is an add-on service that needs to be paid monthly for with your carrier. If you want to give it a try, then dial **me, or **63, from your iPhone to subscribe to the service. It will allow you to pick a nickname that people can call instead of an actual phone number. For example, if your nickname is The STORM, then you can set your personal handle as **THESTORM (**8433833). All the other people could call you using that number instead of trying to remember your 10 digits.

EFR Mode

Code *3370#

This allows you to check the EFR Mode.

Barring Code

Code *331*

This allows you to inquire about the lock code for abroad outgoing calls.

Account Balance Code

Code *777#

This allows you to check the account balance (Prepaid Users).

Waiting Service

Code *43#

This allows you to Activate/Deactivate call waiting service.

Missed Calls Code

Code *3282#

This allows you to check number of missed calls.

Get Local Traffic Information

Code 511

If any iPhone user is not getting correct information about traffic on Apple Maps, Google Maps, Waze, SigAlert, or any other app, then you can call 511. This is the code that provides local traffic situations and updates, and this code works on all carriers.

Still, carriers have to operate with every state to implement this, therefore there may be some states that still aren’t connected with specific carriers. For example, Sprint 511 doesn’t in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, and Oklahoma, but it does in operate in all remaining states plus DC.

iPhone Dialer Codes for At&T, Sprint, Verizon, and T-Mobile’

Make Anonymous Calls

Code All Carriers: *67XXXXXXXXXX T-Mobile (Alternative): #31#XXXXXXXXXX

If any iPhone user desires to make calls anonymously to hide your phone number from the recipient, then give regards to the FCC. They’ve authorized that all US carriers should provide customers the capability to block their personal information from popping up om on caller ID screen.

To hide your number, just enter *67 before dialing any number you want to call, which works the same with most carriers. Once the call is made, “unknown,” “private,” or some other indicator of the like would appear on recipient’s screen. They are less prone to pick up for an anonymous number, as they get a bad reputation for being associated with spammers, but you never know.

Show Your Number on Caller ID

Code All Carriers: *82XXXXXXXXXX T-Mobile (Alternative): *31#XXXXXXXXXX

If a user makes all of his/her outgoing calls anonymous by using the settings available from the carrier rather than call-by-call basis as shown in prior heading, he/she can break anonymity on a any using the code *82 before dialing the number you want to call.

This code is vital to make calls to the group of people who block unknown callers and when a user actually wants someone to know he/she is calling, and it works for most carriers. Carrier T-Mobile has an alternative code available as well.

Call Directory Assistance

Code 411

Every service provider has its own directory assistance service along with a live operator, and the dialer code to reach them is 411. If you require assistance for finding any phone number, address, or fundamental information for a business, this is a better option if you don’t want other applications to be installed on your phone. You can even know movie showtimes, driving directions, and much more.

Majority of the carriers let you up to 3 requests per call, though AT&T only allows you two requests per call. Directory listings would be sent to you through a text message so you don’t miss any data. However, this is not a free service and it will cost $1.99 for each call to 411.

View Your Data Usage

Code AT&T: *3282# T-Mobile: #932# Verizon: #3282

To check how much data you have left on your cellular plan, you’d have the option to use the provider’s own app, to get a precise reading. Few carriers, like T-Mobile, will even hold accurate data usage stats in your Settings app. However, there’s a simple way to check user data with help of a code.

After dialing one of the codes mentioned above, on the basis of carrier you have, you would either get a verbal robotic answer or a text message that shows your total usage for the month so far. One important thing to mention is that Sprint does not have this service.

Some other codes which might be helpful:

At&t:

*225# : Check bill balance

*639# : Check your upgrade eligibility

*646# : View your minutes

*729 : Pay your bill

*3282# : View your data and messages

*#08 : Voice connect

Sprint:

*2 : Opens the My Sprint Mobile or Sprint Zone self-service menu with an option to access the Care self-service IVR and Care call centers.

*3 : Payments made through Sprint phones through the Pay by Phone Automated IVR.

*4 : Get minutes used information for each category of usage in English, including text messaging and current bill cycle dates. Get information on current rate plan.

*5 : Get minutes used information for each category of usage in Spanish, including text messaging and current bill cycle dates. Get information on current rate plan.

*11 : Pennsylvania – PA Turnpikes: (Bucks, Montgomery, Lebanon, Daulphin, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Bedford, Somerset, West Moreland, Allegheny, and Beave r Counties) Utah – Salt Lake and Utah Counties

*12 : Pennsylvania – PA Turnpikes: Allegheny County, Parkway West, and Parkway East

*27 : Louisiana – Lake Ponchatrain Causeway near New Orleans

*47 : State Police (on a per market basis only, implemented only upon city/state written requests) Alabama – Statewide Kansas – Statewide North Carolina – Statewide South Carolina – Statewide

*55 : State Police (on a per market basis only, implemented only upon city/state written requests) Missouri – Statewide Oklahoma – Statewide

*64 : New Hampshire – Statewide *70XXXXXXXXXX ..Cancel call waiting on a single call basis

T-Mobile

*#9999# : Check the software version (Motorola and Samsung)

*#0000# : Check the software version on Nokia phones

#225# : Check your balance and last payment

#263# : Turn “Binge On” off

#264# : Check “Binge On” status

#266# : Turn “Binge On” back on

#326# : Check your Family Allowance usage (326 = FAM

#646# : Check your minute usage

Verizon Wireless.

#225 : Check bill balance

#646 : View your minutes

#729 : Pay your prepaid bill

#768 : Pay your bill

#874 : Find out when your upgrade eligibility date is approached.

#832 : Use to ensure your phone is working after completing an Electronic Serial Number (ESN) change or new activation

#3282 : View your data

So, these are some of the iPhone Secret codes that you can try on your iPhones. Try them out on your latest iPhones as well as older versions including iPhone 7, iPhone 6 and let us know if they really work. In addition to that, we have also come to know that Apple is prepping to release the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in Red color.