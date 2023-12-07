iPhone Under-Screen Face ID Delayed to 2026

According to a recent supply-chain report, we might see an iPhone under-screen Face ID camera “after 2026,” thanks to LG Innotek technology.

It’s likely that the technology will be used exclusively for Face ID at first, but that it will act as a steppingstone towards a later true all-screen design, with the front-facing camera similarly buried beneath the screen. Rumors about an all-screen iPhone with no camera have been circulating for over five years. The release of an all-screen iPhone always seemed to be coming “next year.” A new supply chain report has pushed the arrival back again, but this time by well more than a year.

According to a story from The Elec, a new screen technology from existing Apple supplier LG would be utilized to meet Apple’s plans for all its cameras under the screen and not visible to the user. According to the story, Apple investigated similar technologies from Samsung but was unimpressed with the results.

The report issued on Wednesday is quite like the study issued in January 2023. The Face ID dot projector would likewise be under-screen, and the camera would originally feature a cutout. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo projected in April 2022 that the iPhone 16 Pro will place Face ID underneath the screen. According to Kuo, “high-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera.”

The development appears to be unavoidable, and as we mentioned in the introduction, an all-screen smartphone has been speculated for quite some time. It has also always been a movable target for rumor mongers.

An all-screen gadget is already available on the Android side of the fence. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, as well as devices from Asus, OnePlus, Oppo, and Xiaomi, include an under-display camera.

The Elec has good sources inside Apple’s supply chain. It is notably less accurate regarding the interpretation of what Apple plans to do with the technologies that the supply chain delivers.

