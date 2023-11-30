PTA Taxes on All iPhones in Pakistan – (100% Authentic)

IPhones have a considerable user base in Pakistan, and the preferences of these users hardly change. However, in the last 3 years, the taxes on these phones have increased dramatically, which has impacted the user base in certain ways.

We want to provide convenience to the audience in every way, that’s why we have decided to amalgamate PTA taxes on all iPhones in one place. You can see the taxes starting from the iPhone 15 series till the iPhone 5 series.

You must keep in mind that owing to our sources, we update these taxes as soon as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announces any changes in the taxes.

PTA Taxes on All iPhones

iPhone Model PTA Tax on Passport PTA Tax on CNIC Learn More
iPhone 15 Pro Max PKR 148,500 PKR 176,000
iPhone 15 Pro PKR 135,300 PKR 161,480
iPhone 15 Plus PKR 118,500 PKR 143,000
iPhone 15 PKR 111,000 PKR 134,750
iPhone 14 Pro Max PKR 131,130 PKR 156,893
iPhone 14 Pro PKR 122,275 PKR 147,153
iPhone 14 Plus PKR 113,075 PKR 137,033
iPhone 14 PKR 107,325 PKR 130,708
iPhone 13 Pro Max PKR 110,373 PKR 137,873
iPhone 13 Pro PKR 105,658 PKR 128,874
iPhone 13 PKR 90,880 PKR 118,380
iPhone 13 Mini PKR 86,165 PKR 107,432
iPhone 12 Pro Max PKR 107,325 PKR 130,708
iPhone 12 Pro PKR 103,335 PKR 125,205
iPhone 12 PKR 86,165 PKR 107,432
iPhone 12 Mini PKR 75,450 PKR 94,078
iPhone 11 Pro Max PKR 96,860 PKR 119,196
iPhone 11 Pro PKR 93,180 PKR 115,148
iPhone 11 PKR 67,308 PKR 86,689
iPhone SE (2022) PKR 38,094 PKR 47,403
iPhone SE (2020) PKR 38,094 PKR 47,403
iPhone XS Max PKR 91,110 PKR 112,871
iPhone XS PKR 87,833 PKR 109,266
iPhone XR PKR 40,620 PKR 50,182
iPhone X PKR 68,275 PKR 87,753
iPhone 8 Plus PKR 40,951 PKR 50,546
iPhone 8 PKR 38,922 PKR 48,314
iPhone 7 Plus PKR 36,645 PKR 45,810
iPhone 7 PKR 27,655 PKR 31,488
iPhone 6S Plus PKR 45,000 PKR 46,950
iPhone 6S PKR 44,145 PKR 45,129
iPhone 6 Plus PKR 35,997 PKR 40,664
iPhone 6 PKR 36,219 PKR 40,908
iPhone 5S PKR 6400 PKR 7843
iPhone 5C PKR 6400 PKR 7843
iPhone 5 PKR 6400 PKR 7843

Phoneworld takes pride in being the most credible technology platform in terms of providing the latest PTA taxes on all iPhones. Since the implementation of DIRBS (Device Identification Registration and Blocking System), Phoneworld has remained at the forefront of providing taxes on iPhones.

The reason why no one is willing to pay these high taxes is that they found alternate ways to use their phones without registering with the PTA. FBR seriously needs to reconsider the tax rates on all smartphones.

If they require our suggestion, we can gladly offer free guidance on what smartphone taxes would be reasonable and fair.

