PTA Taxes on All iPhones in Pakistan – (100% Authentic)
IPhones have a considerable user base in Pakistan, and the preferences of these users hardly change. However, in the last 3 years, the taxes on these phones have increased dramatically, which has impacted the user base in certain ways.
We want to provide convenience to the audience in every way, that’s why we have decided to amalgamate PTA taxes on all iPhones in one place. You can see the taxes starting from the iPhone 15 series till the iPhone 5 series.
You must keep in mind that owing to our sources, we update these taxes as soon as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announces any changes in the taxes.
PTA Taxes on All iPhones
|iPhone Model
|PTA Tax on Passport
|PTA Tax on CNIC
|Learn More
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|PKR 148,500
|PKR 176,000
|iPhone 15 Pro
|PKR 135,300
|PKR 161,480
|iPhone 15 Plus
|PKR 118,500
|PKR 143,000
|iPhone 15
|PKR 111,000
|PKR 134,750
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|PKR 131,130
|PKR 156,893
|iPhone 14 Pro
|PKR 122,275
|PKR 147,153
|iPhone 14 Plus
|PKR 113,075
|PKR 137,033
|iPhone 14
|PKR 107,325
|PKR 130,708
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|PKR 110,373
|PKR 137,873
|iPhone 13 Pro
|PKR 105,658
|PKR 128,874
|iPhone 13
|PKR 90,880
|PKR 118,380
|iPhone 13 Mini
|PKR 86,165
|PKR 107,432
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|PKR 107,325
|PKR 130,708
|iPhone 12 Pro
|PKR 103,335
|PKR 125,205
|iPhone 12
|PKR 86,165
|PKR 107,432
|iPhone 12 Mini
|PKR 75,450
|PKR 94,078
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|PKR 96,860
|PKR 119,196
|iPhone 11 Pro
|PKR 93,180
|PKR 115,148
|iPhone 11
|PKR 67,308
|PKR 86,689
|iPhone SE (2022)
|PKR 38,094
|PKR 47,403
|iPhone SE (2020)
|PKR 38,094
|PKR 47,403
|iPhone XS Max
|PKR 91,110
|PKR 112,871
|iPhone XS
|PKR 87,833
|PKR 109,266
|iPhone XR
|PKR 40,620
|PKR 50,182
|iPhone X
|PKR 68,275
|PKR 87,753
|iPhone 8 Plus
|PKR 40,951
|PKR 50,546
|iPhone 8
|PKR 38,922
|PKR 48,314
|iPhone 7 Plus
|PKR 36,645
|PKR 45,810
|iPhone 7
|PKR 27,655
|PKR 31,488
|iPhone 6S Plus
|PKR 45,000
|PKR 46,950
|iPhone 6S
|PKR 44,145
|PKR 45,129
|iPhone 6 Plus
|PKR 35,997
|PKR 40,664
|iPhone 6
|PKR 36,219
|PKR 40,908
|iPhone 5S
|PKR 6400
|PKR 7843
|iPhone 5C
|PKR 6400
|PKR 7843
|iPhone 5
|PKR 6400
|PKR 7843
Phoneworld takes pride in being the most credible technology platform in terms of providing the latest PTA taxes on all iPhones. Since the implementation of DIRBS (Device Identification Registration and Blocking System), Phoneworld has remained at the forefront of providing taxes on iPhones.
The reason why no one is willing to pay these high taxes is that they found alternate ways to use their phones without registering with the PTA. FBR seriously needs to reconsider the tax rates on all smartphones.
If they require our suggestion, we can gladly offer free guidance on what smartphone taxes would be reasonable and fair.