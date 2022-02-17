iPhone users can now share High Resolution Photos on Whatsapp

When it comes to sharing data for an important job, low-resolution photos and videos will not serve the purpose. For this, there was a great need that WhatsApp to introduce ways to send high-resolution photos on WhatsApp.

Whatsapp is the most commonly used application worldwide. People use it as it is easy to upload photos, videos, and audio messages. This is the best application through which the people are tightly connected. The problem comes when photos are shared. If they are 30 percent above the original resolution, the application automatically reduces the resolution of the media file and the recipient couldn’t get the perfect image. This is done to fasten the transmission process. The users take it as a big issue as all business deals happen on Whatsapp and the media file with less resolution gives a bad image of the company and employer.

So for the purpose of not compromising on the quality of documents and media files for the important job, a few steps need to be followed after which the high-resolution file can be obtained through Whatsapp on IOS.

How to Share High-Resolution Photos on WhatsApp

We first need to open the photos on the iPhone.

Select the image that is needed to be sent.

Now select the share option in the left corner and scroll down to click the save to photos option.

Now we have to select the folder we want to save the image and click Save.

Now go to Whatsapp and open the chat of the user we want to send the image.

Select the document option and select the picture and hit send.

In this way, the picture will get sent in high resolution.

If the iPhone finds it hectic and difficult to follow these steps, then there is an alternative way to go for. Go to the settings and select storage and data. Then click media upload quality. Then select the option of the best quality. This way the user will get ease to send the high-quality image to someone important.

