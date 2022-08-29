IQOO Neo 7 Specs Surfaced Online Ahead Of Launch

Vivo IQOO neo 7 has made its way to India and now the company is wrapping up to launch it in China as well. Recently, Neo 7’s key specs surfaced on Weibo ahead of launch, giving us some details about what the company will offer in its entry-level handset. Do you want to know about the details? Let’s just jump to that.

The iQOO Neo 7 is the company’s next entry in the performance smartphone series. A few specs about the new smartphone have already been leaked. Apparently, it will be launched with the brand new MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. This processor is tipped to be MediaTek’s response to Qualcomm’s Plus flagship series. According to the latest reports, this all-new processor will help the smartphone upgrade its performance over the vanilla Dimensity 9000.

The smartphone will boast a new full HD+ resolution with a 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition to that, the smartphone is tipped to come with an eye-protecting gaming filter. It seems quite interesting. Isn’t it? If we talk about its camera setup, the smartphone is expected to sport a triple camera setup with a 50 MP IMX766 main camera and two other complementing sensors. A 64MP primary lens is also expected to be a part of the camera setup. The smartphone will come with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter instead of a 12 MP ultrawide shooter. However, the 2 MP depth sensor on the iQOO Neo 7 will remain the same as the previous model. Furthermore, the handset will sport a 4700mAh battery to keep the lights on with 80 W of fast charging capability. Moreover, there will be an optical fingerprint scanner, linear motor, NFC, and infrared remote control functions as well.

IQOO Neo 7 launch is expected in October according to a tipster. However, there had been no official words regarding the specs or launch of the phone yet. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next.

