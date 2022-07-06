iQOO 10 Series Will Go Official On July 19

The month of July is fully packed with launch events of smartphones & other tech gadgets. Like the other companies, Vivo is also wrapping up to launch its highly anticipated series, iQOO 10 Series. We had been getting a lot of rumors regarding this series since last month. Today, we have come to know about the official launch date of the iQOO 10 Series. The upcoming series will go official on July 19.

Advertisement

Vivo iQOO 10 Series Includes Two Models

Gaming smartphone companies like iQOO are gearing up to launch upgraded smartphones with the latest technology. Vivo is all set to launch its highly anticipated series on July 19. This series includes two handsets. One is the Vivo IQOO 10 and the other is Vivo IQOO 10 Pro. Both smartphones will be unveiled on July 19 in China at 7:30 PM local time. Both smartphones are expected to pack many upgrades, unique designs, and more.

There had been no official words regarding the specs of the upcoming handsets by the company yet. However, some reliable sources have leaked a few specs. Let’s discuss them. According to reports, one of the major upgrades on the iQOO 10 series is the processor. The upcoming handsets will be powered by the next-gen Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset. Furthermore, the chipset will likely offer up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of built-in storage, along with many game-centric features.

A few days back, iQOO 10 Pro surfaced on TENAA. According to reports, the all-new iQOO 10 Pro is said to flaunt a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. In addition to that, the display of the smartphone is spotted with Quad HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone will flaunt a dual-tone design.

The teaser posters for the new iQOO 10 series surfaced online to highlight the camera setup. It is quite clear through the pictures that the new iQOO 10 will feature a triple-camera setup with two 50MP sensors and a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Moreover, it will have a 16MP selfie snapper. The iQOO 10 Phones are also going to be the first two phones by the company with another upgraded feature. Both iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro will include a 4,550 mAh battery with 200W fast charging support. So, this series will be the first one to have support for 200W fast charging.

The company shared a short video on Weibo that gives us a glimpse of one of the smartphones. The smartphone’s rear panel will have a dual design, with the top portion around the camera module having a kevlar-like texture and the bottom having a leather-like finish. There’s also a text written over there that reads “Fascination Meets Innovation.” Let’s have a look at that:

There had been no words about the global availability and the price of the handset yet. Stay tuned for more updates.