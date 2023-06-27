Is Pakistani Government Planning to Block Social Media Again?

According to the latest reports, a senior Pakistani minister stated recently that the option to block social media platforms has always been available to the authorities. It can be practiced at any moment as action against May 9 vandals.

Government of Pakistan Planning to Block Social Media Platforms

It has been said that on May 9 after chairman Imran Khan’s arrest, infuriated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters plundered private and public property, including military installations. The government claims that social media was a substantial source of provocation. That’s why they blocked not only the platforms but internet services across the country for nearly four days which affected millions of people around the country.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah gave a justification for blocking the services. He said that PTI’s “entire work” was done on the Internet. According to him:

“the planning and the abuse, all of it is done on social media”.

Recently, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated:

“The option to block social media is always available. If need be, it [the suspension] can come into force at [any time].”

Defending his perspective, the defense minister commented that social media platforms are regulated in China and Europe as well. He further added that these platforms are regulated everywhere to incite people, which led to their violent actions back on May 9.

In addition to that, the defense minister also admired the accountability of the people involved in the attacks on military installations and martyrs’ memorials. The point worth mentioning here is that the army dismissed three officers, including a lieutenant general, from service for failing to shield the military installations on May 9. Khawaja Asif said that the government has been going through legal hurdles for trying civilians in military courts. However, the government is expected to overcome them soon. Both ministers have clearly indicated that they can block the social platforms at any time if needed. Let’s see what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates.

