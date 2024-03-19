Islamabad Police Blocks 462 Social Media Accounts

In a recent development, the Anti-Extremism Unit of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police requested the concerned authorities to close 462 social media accounts spreading religious and linguistic hatred. Police highlighted 1,522 accounts involved in negative activities. After that, they wrote a letter to FIA for the closure of all these accounts. FIA took quick action against the accounts and blocked them. Among the closed accounts, 65 were religious and 47 were carrying anti-national propaganda.

Islamabad Police Blocks Several Social Media Accounts

Police sources claimed that among 462 accounts, 350 blocked accounts were entangled in spreading terrorist content. Moreover, there are still 1,060 accounts identified that will also be closed soon. Preventing extremism helps to counter terrorism and improve city security. So, it is very important to get rid of such accounts. The public is requested to stay away from such negative activities on social media. Otherwise, legal action will be taken against them as well. If you come across any such activity, report it by calling on 15 or ICT 15 app.

Previously, the FIA Cyber Crime Circle Peshawar arrested two suspects involved in the illegal issuance of mobile phone SIMs. Reports claim that FIA Cyber Crime Circle Peshawar recently conducted major operations against elements involved in illegally issuing mobile SIMs. As a result, FIA authorities arrested two suspects in the raid. The accused named Hasnain Ali and Zain Ali were reportedly arrested from Multan.