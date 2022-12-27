IT Ministry Blames Telecom Service Providers For Poor Network & Mobile Signals

Advertisement

We all know that Pakistan’s telecom service providers are responsible for the poor network and mobile signals all over the country. Recently, the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoITT) made a statement regarding this matter. According to the IT Ministry, telecom providers need to be blamed for poor network and mobile services. No doubt, telecom providers have failed to upgrade their capacity and adjust to the increasing network demand in the country.

Telecom Service Providers Are Responsible For Poor Network

According to the latest news, Senator Seemee Ezdi spoke to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Member (Compliance & Enforcement) ‘Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar’ regarding this issue and complained that many people, even those living in inner areas of the cities, are experiencing poor network and Telecommunication services. She stated:

"We are facing these issues everywhere even in a settled area like Lahore, and Motorways"

Moreover, Omar Malik who is a member of the IT and Telecom Ministry agreed that telecom services in Pakistan have degraded. He said:

“I observed the same issues and they exist”

After so many complaints, Dr. Khokhar said that Telcos have been working towards upgrading license requirements, however, the fact is that the import ban is restricting telecom service providers from importing equipment that is important to them. In order to meet the current demand they need that equipment and due to the failure of importing necessary equipment, the country is facing network issues.

Talking about the failure to meet demands, a member of the telecom ministry further elaborated that over the last three and a half years, over 60 million internet connections have begun in the country. It not only created a demand that is very hard to meet but also formed a lot of pressure.

