The Customs Collectorate Airport, Karachi foiled an attempt to smuggle mobile phones worth Rs7.1 million. According to sources, the Customs staff stationed at the International Arrival Lounge of Jinnah International Airport stopped a passenger called Mutaib who arrived from Dubai.

Customs Foils Bid to Smuggle Mobile Phones Worth Rs7.1 Million

The passenger’s bag was scanned and a detailed examination was carried out. However, he was continuously refusing to have any dutiable items in his possession. After a detailed examination, the customs find out that 65 iPhones with chargers, six laptops and 10 TV box devices. As a result, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

In a similar action, Custom officials foiled a smuggling bid worth around Rs8 million from Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore. The custom nabbed a passenger travelling from the United States.

According to a deputy collector of Customs, a passenger travelled from the United States via a private airline carrying smuggled goods worth Rs 8 million. He was carrying cosmetics, garments, and other expensive items. The official further said that 54 expensive perfumes, 126 cosmetics powder, over 12 lotions, 290 shirts and T-shirts and other materials.

