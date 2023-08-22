The export of IT services experienced a modest growth of 0.08 percent during the period of July-June (2022-23), according to recent data. This increase highlights the steady performance of the computer services sector in the international market. The figures indicate that despite various challenges faced by the industry, it has managed to maintain a positive trajectory. The export of computer services plays a crucial role in boosting the economy and fostering technological advancements.

In the fiscal year 2022–23, Pakistan earned US $2,605.340 million by delivering various information technology (IT) services in other countries. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), this is a nominal reduction of 0.53 percent from the US $2,619.100 million. This amount is received through the provision of services during the comparable period of the fiscal year 2021–22. The export of computer services increased from US $2,109.370 million in the previous fiscal year to US $2,110.990 million in the period of July to June (2022-23), a 0.08 percent increase.

Exports of software consultant services decreased by 4.36 percent, from US $795.464 million to US $760.780 million. The exports of hardware consultancy services climbed by 87.97 percent, from US $2.918 million to US 5.485 million. The export and import of computer software-related services increased by 5.58 percent, from US $566.393 million to US $598.020 million.

However, the exports of repair and maintenance services increased from $1.446 million to $2.855 million. Furthermore, exports of other computer services climbed by 0.09 percent, rising from $743.850 million to $743.850 million. Meanwhile, the export of information technology services climbed by 5.54 percent during the study period, rising from $5.230 million to $5.520 million.

The exports of news agency services climbed by 3.94 percent, going from $ 3.448 million to $ 3.584 million. Exports of other information services increased by 8.64 percent, going from $1.782 million to $1.936 million. Both of these figures are in US dollars.

According to the data, there was a 3.11 percent decline in the export of telecommunication services during the fiscal year 2022-2023. The value of these exports dropped from $504.500 million to $488.830 million in the United States. In comparison to the export of other types of telecommunication, the export of call center services saw a growth of 6.32 percentage points over the course of the period, with its total value rising from $215.557 million to $229.170 million whilst the export of other types of telecommunication remained relatively stable.

