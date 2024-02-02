Jazz & Kistpay Brings Two Amazing Samsung Phones At Easy Installments

Jazz and the Shariah-compliant financing platform, Kistpay bring smartphones to its consumers with easy installment plans. The collaboration between Kistpay and major mobile phone companies offers easy installments and Shariah-compliant financing to encourage more middle and low-income people to own a smartphone. Recently, two new super Samsung phones have been added to the list. Now, you can upgrade your phone to Samsung Galaxy A04 or Galaxy A14 at flexible installments for up to 12 months. Starting as low as PKR 2389 per month, customers can buy these dream smartphones.

Jazz x Kistpay: Samsung Phones Available At Easy Installments

Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A14 are super amazing handsets that offer promising features. You can buy any of these handsets by visiting the Jazz Experience Center. Let’s dig into the details:

You can purchase the amazing Samsung phone, Galaxy A14 with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.

Advance Rs 17,100 Monthly Rs 4322 Time Duration 12 Months

You can purchase the other variant of Galaxy A14 with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.

Advance Rs 18900 Monthly Rs 4550 Time Duration 12 Months

You can purchase the amazing Samsung phone, Galaxy A04 with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.

Advance Rs 9450 Monthly Rs 2389 Time Duration 12 Months

You can purchase the other variant of Galaxy A04 with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.

Advance Rs 11,183 Monthly Rs 2692 Time Duration 12 Months All Jazz users can apply for the handsets on financing. There are certain terms and conditions for all offers. You can get all the details by calling the Jazz helpline at 111-300-300 or by visiting the Jazz Experience center. So, what are you waiting for? If you want to buy any of these handsets, this is the right time!