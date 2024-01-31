Zong Partners With Kistpay To Provide Affordable Smartphones

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Jan 31, 2024
Zong

Zong partnered with Kistpay, a Shariah-compliant financing platform, to bring smartphones to its consumers with easy installment plans. This collaboration will offer easy installments and Shariah-compliant financing to encourage more middle and low-income people to own a smartphone. Starting as low as PKR 2564 per month, customers can buy their dream smartphones. So, what are you waiting for, your dream smartphone is just a Kist Away!

Table of Contents hide
Zong x Kistpay: Smartphones You Can Buy Through Easy Installments
KistPay Benefits
Requirements

Zong x Kistpay: Smartphones You Can Buy Through Easy Installments

Kistpay has been offering many smartphones in collaboration with Zong. Let’s dig into it.

Nokia C31

You can purchase a Nokia C31 with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.

Advance Rs 6800
Monthly Rs 2564
Time Duration 12 Months

Variant

  • 6.75 Inch Display
  • 13 MP Camera
  • 4/128 GB
  • 5050 mAh Battery

Redmi Note 11

You can purchase Redmi Note 11 with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.

Advance Rs 11,000
Monthly Rs 4033
Time Duration 12 Months

Variant

  • 6.43 Inch Display
  • 50MP Camera
  • 4/128 GB
  • 5000 mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A14

You can purchase the amazing Samsung phone, Galaxy A14 with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.

Advance Rs 17,800
Monthly Rs 5325
Time Duration 12 Months

Variant

  • 6.6 Inch Display
  • 50MP Camera
  • 6/128 GB
  • 5000 mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A04

You can purchase the amazing Samsung phone, Galaxy A04 with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.

Advance Rs 11,500
Monthly Rs 3328
Time Duration 12 Months

Variant

  • 6.5 Inch HD+ Display
  • 50MP Camera
  • 3/32 GB or 4/64 GB
  • 5000 mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A24

You can purchase the Galaxy A24 with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.

Advance Rs 23,630
Monthly Rs 6479
Time Duration 12 Months

Variant

  • 6.5 Inch Display
  • 50MP Camera
  • 6 or 8/128 GB
  • 5000 mAh Battery

Infinix Hot 30 Series

You can buy the impressive Infinix Hot 30 and Hot 30 Play with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.

Infinix Hot 30

Advance Rs 7600
Monthly Rs 3625
Time Duration 12 Months

Infinix Hot 30 Play

Advance Rs 5800
Monthly Rs 2742
Time Duration 12 Months

Variant

  • 6.8 Inch Display
  • 16 MP Camera
  • 4/64 GB
  • 6000 mAh Battery

Infinix Zero 30

You can purchase the Infinix Zero 30 with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.

Advance Rs 13,400
Monthly Rs 6449
Time Duration 12 Months

Variant

  • 6.7 Inch Display
  • 108 MP Camera
  • 8/256 GB
  • 5000 mAh Battery

Infinix Hot 40 Series

You can buy the impressive Infinix Hot 40 and Hot 40 Pro with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.

Infinix Hot 40

Advance Rs 8200
Monthly Rs 3912
Time Duration 12 Months

Infinix Hot 40 Pro

Advance Rs 9200
Monthly Rs 4389
Time Duration 12 Months

Variant

  • 6.7 Inch Display
  • 64 MP Camera
  • 8/256 GB
  • 5000 mAh Battery

Infinix Note 30 Series

You can buy the impressive Infinix 30 and 30 Pro with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.

Infinix Note 30

Advance Rs 9000
Monthly Rs 4294
Time Duration 12 Months

Infinix Note 30 Pro

Advance Rs 12800
Monthly Rs 6160
Time Duration 12 Months

Variant

  • 6.7 Inch Display
  • 64 MP Camera
  • 8/256 GB
  • 5000 mAh Battery

KistPay Benefits

  • Shariah Compliant
  • Easy Installment Plans
  • Takaful Against Theft
  • Fast Processing
  • Doorstep Delivery

Requirements

  • CNIC
  • Salary slip /Income Proof
  • Electricity Utility Bill

Kistpay also offers discounts on several smartphones from popular companies like Xiaomi, Samsung, etc. The best thing about the platform is that it doesn’t set any interest or markup on the purchase. So, if you want to know how to buy a smartphone from Kistpay online you can head to this link.

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Jan 31, 2024
Photo of Laiba Mohsin

Laiba Mohsin

Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
>