Zong Partners With Kistpay To Provide Affordable Smartphones
Zong partnered with Kistpay, a Shariah-compliant financing platform, to bring smartphones to its consumers with easy installment plans. This collaboration will offer easy installments and Shariah-compliant financing to encourage more middle and low-income people to own a smartphone. Starting as low as PKR 2564 per month, customers can buy their dream smartphones. So, what are you waiting for, your dream smartphone is just a Kist Away!
Zong x Kistpay: Smartphones You Can Buy Through Easy Installments
Kistpay has been offering many smartphones in collaboration with Zong. Let’s dig into it.
Nokia C31
You can purchase a Nokia C31 with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.
|Advance
|Rs 6800
|Monthly
|Rs 2564
|Time Duration
|12 Months
Variant
- 6.75 Inch Display
- 13 MP Camera
- 4/128 GB
- 5050 mAh Battery
Redmi Note 11
You can purchase Redmi Note 11 with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.
|Advance
|Rs 11,000
|Monthly
|Rs 4033
|Time Duration
|12 Months
Variant
- 6.43 Inch Display
- 50MP Camera
- 4/128 GB
- 5000 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A14
You can purchase the amazing Samsung phone, Galaxy A14 with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.
|Advance
|Rs 17,800
|Monthly
|Rs 5325
|Time Duration
|12 Months
Variant
- 6.6 Inch Display
- 50MP Camera
- 6/128 GB
- 5000 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A04
You can purchase the amazing Samsung phone, Galaxy A04 with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.
|Advance
|Rs 11,500
|Monthly
|Rs 3328
|Time Duration
|12 Months
Variant
- 6.5 Inch HD+ Display
- 50MP Camera
- 3/32 GB or 4/64 GB
- 5000 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A24
You can purchase the Galaxy A24 with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.
|Advance
|Rs 23,630
|Monthly
|Rs 6479
|Time Duration
|12 Months
Variant
- 6.5 Inch Display
- 50MP Camera
- 6 or 8/128 GB
- 5000 mAh Battery
Infinix Hot 30 Series
You can buy the impressive Infinix Hot 30 and Hot 30 Play with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.
Infinix Hot 30
|Advance
|Rs 7600
|Monthly
|Rs 3625
|Time Duration
|12 Months
Infinix Hot 30 Play
|Advance
|Rs 5800
|Monthly
|Rs 2742
|Time Duration
|12 Months
Variant
- 6.8 Inch Display
- 16 MP Camera
- 4/64 GB
- 6000 mAh Battery
Infinix Zero 30
You can purchase the Infinix Zero 30 with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.
|Advance
|Rs 13,400
|Monthly
|Rs 6449
|Time Duration
|12 Months
Variant
- 6.7 Inch Display
- 108 MP Camera
- 8/256 GB
- 5000 mAh Battery
Infinix Hot 40 Series
You can buy the impressive Infinix Hot 40 and Hot 40 Pro with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.
Infinix Hot 40
|Advance
|Rs 8200
|Monthly
|Rs 3912
|Time Duration
|12 Months
Infinix Hot 40 Pro
|Advance
|Rs 9200
|Monthly
|Rs 4389
|Time Duration
|12 Months
Variant
- 6.7 Inch Display
- 64 MP Camera
- 8/256 GB
- 5000 mAh Battery
Infinix Note 30 Series
You can buy the impressive Infinix 30 and 30 Pro with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.
Infinix Note 30
|Advance
|Rs 9000
|Monthly
|Rs 4294
|Time Duration
|12 Months
Infinix Note 30 Pro
|Advance
|Rs 12800
|Monthly
|Rs 6160
|Time Duration
|12 Months
Variant
- 6.7 Inch Display
- 64 MP Camera
- 8/256 GB
- 5000 mAh Battery
KistPay Benefits
- Shariah Compliant
- Easy Installment Plans
- Takaful Against Theft
- Fast Processing
- Doorstep Delivery
Requirements
- CNIC
- Salary slip /Income Proof
- Electricity Utility Bill
Kistpay also offers discounts on several smartphones from popular companies like Xiaomi, Samsung, etc. The best thing about the platform is that it doesn’t set any interest or markup on the purchase. So, if you want to know how to buy a smartphone from Kistpay online you can head to this link.
