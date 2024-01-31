Zong Partners With Kistpay To Provide Affordable Smartphones

Zong partnered with Kistpay, a Shariah-compliant financing platform, to bring smartphones to its consumers with easy installment plans. This collaboration will offer easy installments and Shariah-compliant financing to encourage more middle and low-income people to own a smartphone. Starting as low as PKR 2564 per month, customers can buy their dream smartphones. So, what are you waiting for, your dream smartphone is just a Kist Away!

Zong x Kistpay: Smartphones You Can Buy Through Easy Installments

Kistpay has been offering many smartphones in collaboration with Zong. Let’s dig into it.

You can purchase a Nokia C31 with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.

Advance Rs 6800 Monthly Rs 2564 Time Duration 12 Months

Variant

6.75 Inch Display

13 MP Camera

4/128 GB

5050 mAh Battery

You can purchase Redmi Note 11 with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.

Advance Rs 11,000 Monthly Rs 4033 Time Duration 12 Months

Variant

6.43 Inch Display

50MP Camera

4/128 GB

5000 mAh Battery

You can purchase the amazing Samsung phone, Galaxy A14 with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.

Advance Rs 17,800 Monthly Rs 5325 Time Duration 12 Months

Variant

6.6 Inch Display

50MP Camera

6/128 GB

5000 mAh Battery

You can purchase the amazing Samsung phone, Galaxy A04 with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.

Advance Rs 11,500 Monthly Rs 3328 Time Duration 12 Months

Variant

6.5 Inch HD+ Display

50MP Camera

3/32 GB or 4/64 GB

5000 mAh Battery

You can purchase the Galaxy A24 with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.

Advance Rs 23,630 Monthly Rs 6479 Time Duration 12 Months

Variant

6.5 Inch Display

50MP Camera

6 or 8/128 GB

5000 mAh Battery

You can buy the impressive Infinix Hot 30 and Hot 30 Play with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.

Infinix Hot 30

Advance Rs 7600 Monthly Rs 3625 Time Duration 12 Months

Infinix Hot 30 Play

Advance Rs 5800 Monthly Rs 2742 Time Duration 12 Months

Variant

6.8 Inch Display

16 MP Camera

4/64 GB

6000 mAh Battery

You can purchase the Infinix Zero 30 with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.

Advance Rs 13,400 Monthly Rs 6449 Time Duration 12 Months

Variant

6.7 Inch Display

108 MP Camera

8/256 GB

5000 mAh Battery

You can buy the impressive Infinix Hot 40 and Hot 40 Pro with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.

Infinix Hot 40

Advance Rs 8200 Monthly Rs 3912 Time Duration 12 Months

Infinix Hot 40 Pro

Advance Rs 9200 Monthly Rs 4389 Time Duration 12 Months

Variant

6.7 Inch Display

64 MP Camera

8/256 GB

5000 mAh Battery

You can buy the impressive Infinix 30 and 30 Pro with Takaful theft coverage on an easy installment plan.

Infinix Note 30

Advance Rs 9000 Monthly Rs 4294 Time Duration 12 Months

Infinix Note 30 Pro

Advance Rs 12800 Monthly Rs 6160 Time Duration 12 Months

Variant

6.7 Inch Display

64 MP Camera

8/256 GB

5000 mAh Battery

KistPay Benefits

Shariah Compliant

Easy Installment Plans

Takaful Against Theft

Fast Processing

Doorstep Delivery

Requirements

CNIC

Salary slip /Income Proof

Electricity Utility Bill

Kistpay also offers discounts on several smartphones from popular companies like Xiaomi, Samsung, etc. The best thing about the platform is that it doesn’t set any interest or markup on the purchase. So, if you want to know how to buy a smartphone from Kistpay online you can head to this link.