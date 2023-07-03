Samsung Galaxy Ring: The Next Frontier In Wearable Technology

There is no doubt that Samsung’s watches are among the best smartwatches in today’s market. Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is our top wearable of 2022. The fact is that Samsung doesn’t seem ready to rest on its laurels. The company is expected to pivot to a much smaller form factor and a different part of the body. Maybe sliding soon onto your fingers. Let’s discuss what we know so far regarding Samsung Galaxy Ring.

It is quite certain that Samsung has a smart ring in the works. Patents for the device surfaced back in 2022. Moreover, a trademark for the Galaxy Ring was granted by the Korean Intellectual Property Right Information Service (KIPRIS). We’ve been overlooking Apple Watch ring rumors for years now. However, the fact is that smart rings are gaining traction. The screen-free experience will be suitable for a lot of users who just want to track their basics without distractions.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Specs & Features:

According to the patents, the upcoming Samsung ring is expected to offer a suitable amount of health tracking. The filing indicates the integration of both ECG and PPG sensors. It means that the ring will come with the ability to take heart rate measurements as well as monitor temperature. These Galaxy ring features will align it with the current capabilities of the Oura Ring 3, a current leader in the smart ring market. Samsung is also expected to offer Galaxy Ring users the ability to control connected devices such as a smart TV.