Jazz New SIM offer (Updated 2024)

The telecom company Jazz has the largest user base in Pakistan. It is because Jazz offers coverage in some of the most difficult terrains in the country. Moreover, Jazz also offers exciting packages at competitive prices. Furthermore, like other telcos, Jazz also has a new SIM offer that provides a range of resources for free. So, let’s take a look at what Jazz actually offers in its new SIM offer.

Jazz new SIM offer:

Through Jazz’s new sale offer, users get 3 GB of data, 1000 Jazz minutes, and 1000 SMS after activation of the new SIM. The validity of the offer is 7 days.

Jazz Balance on Recharge (BOR) Offer:

After activating the new sim, on each recharge of PKR 50 or more, users will automatically get 1 GB of internet, 1000 Jazz Minutes, and 1000 SMS for 3 days.

How to subscribe?

You can dial *191# to subscribe to the offer.

How to check the remaining resources?

Users can dial *990*2# to check the remaining resources of the Jazz new SIM offer.

Terms & Conditions:

During any free call, standard call setup charges of Rs. 0.15 per call will apply. Moreover, all calls made through the offer will have a call charge of Rs 0.02 per call.

To avail of the offer, customers must dial *191# within 180 days of the new sale and port-in.

The offer can be availed of only once.

Data and MBB sims are not eligible for this offer.

In the event that a user recharges again, their existing incentive will expire and the new one will apply instead.

