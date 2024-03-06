Jazz Partners with tenX to Drive Powerful Customer Insights with AI Initiatives

Jazz, has partnered with TenX, an award-winning global artificial intelligence, data analytics, and software development consultancy, to transform its data management through Enterprise Feature Store (EFS) and Predictive AI Models.

Through this collaboration, Jazz will streamline its Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) processes to make them more efficient and easier to reuse, turning raw data into useful information for AI/ML predictions. AI/ML will also automate tasks and improve data quality, enabling Jazz to make data-driven decisions.

The partnership agreement was signed at LEAP 2024 (Riyadh, KSA) between Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz. and Qazafi Qayyum, CEO, TenX.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz, stated, “This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, driving unparalleled insights and efficiencies. By leveraging advanced AI solutions, we are improving efficiency and redefining the possibilities for customer engagement and business growth, marking a new era of tech-driven telco excellence.”

Talking at the event, Qazafi Qayyum, TenX CEO, said, “Our partnership with Jazz marks a pivotal step forward. Data and AI are among the top initiatives for many businesses across the globe. We are confident that this collaboration will empower Jazz to accelerate its AI program, leading to improved operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, paving the way for a smart, connected future.”

Also Read: Tecno AI Announced, All-Round AI Assistant for HiOS