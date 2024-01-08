YouTube is expanding its gaming ambitions by providing premium subscribers with access to a collection of online games. These games were initially tested with a restricted group of users in September. The Google-owned company has sent a notification to Premium members letting them know that they can start testing out more than 37 minigames.

Users can play the games immediately, and they do not need to download anything to do so. Android, iOS, and desktop browsers are all supported for playing the games.

To begin, users can locate “Playables” by scrolling down on the Home screen or by clicking on a link labeled “Playables” in the Explore menu on both desktop and mobile devices. Daily Solitaire, The Daily Crossword, Angry Birds Showdown, Merge Pirates, Farm Land, Words of Wonder, Endless Siege, 8 Ball Billiards Classic, and Brain Out are some of the games that are included in the selection of games.

Since YouTube states that the games are playable until March 28th, it is possible that the games will not always be accessible. Before deciding whether or not to bring a new feature to the general public, YouTube frequently conducts testing with its Premium members. There is also the possibility that YouTube is providing access to the games to its Premium subscribers to mitigate the impact of its recent hike in the subscription rate to $13.99.

Additionally, YouTube also introduced additional capabilities that are exclusive to its Premium members. YouTube has made enhanced-bitrate 1080p HD versions available on a wider range of devices. Additionally, the company made it possible to continue viewing YouTube on a variety of devices, including smart TVs and tablets. Additionally, the company introduced badges that highlight achievements and introduced new offers on the Premium Benefits page.