Just Pay Rs 19,667 Yearly to Buy iPhone 11 Pro Max (No interest)
Are you interested in purchasing the new PTA-approved iPhone 11 Pro Max? To provide convenience, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering the iPhone 11 Pro Max in easy interest-free installments for up to 12 months. The best part is that the iPhone 11 Pro Max has impressive features and a similar design as compared to the latest iPhone 15 series.
So, let’s take a look at how much you will have to pay to buy the iPhone 11 Pro Max in installments.
|Product name
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|PKR 78,666/-.
|PKR 39,333/-.
|PKR 26,222/-.
|PKR 19,667/-.
However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12 months 0% markup plans, while there is no processing fee or FED on 3 and 6 months installment plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
iPhone 11 Pro Max Specs
|DISPLAY
|Type
|Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision
|Size
|6.5 inches, 102.9 cm2 (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1242 x 2688 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~458 ppi density)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass
|PLATFORM
|OS
|iOS 13, upgradable to iOS 17.3
|Chipset
|Apple A13 Bionic (7 nm+)
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2×2.65 GHz Lightning + 4×1.8 GHz Thunder)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|256 GB ROM 4GB RAM NVMe
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
|12 MP, f/2.0, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom
|12 MP, f/2.4, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
|Video
|4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″
|SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Ion 3969 mAh, non-removable (15.04 Wh)
|Charging
|Wired, PD2.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised), Wireless (Qi)
|MISC
|Colors
|Matte Space Gray, Matte Silver, Matte Gold, Matte Midnight Green
