Just Pay Rs 19,667 Yearly to Buy iPhone 11 Pro Max (No interest)

Are you interested in purchasing the new PTA-approved iPhone 11 Pro Max? To provide convenience, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering the iPhone 11 Pro Max in easy interest-free installments for up to 12 months. The best part is that the iPhone 11 Pro Max has impressive features and a similar design as compared to the latest iPhone 15 series.

So, let’s take a look at how much you will have to pay to buy the iPhone 11 Pro Max in installments.

Product name 3 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 9 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 12 MONTHS



0% MARKUP PLAN iPhone 11 Pro Max PKR 78,666/-. PKR 39,333/-. PKR 26,222/-. PKR 19,667/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12 months 0% markup plans, while there is no processing fee or FED on 3 and 6 months installment plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

iPhone 11 Pro Max Specs

DISPLAY Type Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision Size 6.5 inches, 102.9 cm2 (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1242 x 2688 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~458 ppi density) Protection Scratch-resistant glass

PLATFORM OS iOS 13, upgradable to iOS 17.3 Chipset Apple A13 Bionic (7 nm+) CPU Hexa-core (2×2.65 GHz Lightning + 4×1.8 GHz Thunder) GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics)

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 256 GB ROM 4GB RAM NVMe

MAIN CAMERA Triple 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS 12 MP, f/2.0, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom 12 MP, f/2.4, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″ Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama) Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.

SELFIE CAMERA Single 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor) Features HDR Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB Lightning, USB 2.0

FEATURES Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support

BATTERY Type Li-Ion 3969 mAh, non-removable (15.04 Wh) Charging Wired, PD2.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised), Wireless (Qi)

MISC Colors Matte Space Gray, Matte Silver, Matte Gold, Matte Midnight Green