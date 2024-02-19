Just Pay Rs 3,450 for a Year to buy Samsung A14 with 50MP camera (no interest)
Samsung has a considerable user base in Pakistan because of its brand name and quality products. The latest Galaxy A14 is a budget-friendly phone that is sought by a lot of people. However, because of the dwindling economic conditions, people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. Therefore, to provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering the Samsung Galaxy A14 in easy interest-free installments.
|Product name
|
3 MONTHS0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|Samsung A14
|PKR 13,800/-.
|PKR 6,900/-.
|PKR 4,600/-.
|PKR 3,450/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12 months 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for 3 and 6 months 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Samsung A14 Specs
|DISPLAY
|Type
|PLS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 13, One UI Core 5
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6769 Helio G80 (12 nm) – Version A
|Exynos 850 (8nm) – Version B
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) – Version A
|Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) – Version B
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|128GB internal storage, 6GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
|5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
|2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|13 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|5.1 or 5.3, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|15W wired
|MISC
|Colors
|Black, Dark Red, Silver, Green
