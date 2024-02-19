Just Pay Rs 3,450 for a Year to buy Samsung A14 with 50MP camera (no interest)

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Feb 19, 2024
Samsung A14

Samsung has a considerable user base in Pakistan because of its brand name and quality products. The latest Galaxy A14 is a budget-friendly phone that is sought by a lot of people. However, because of the dwindling economic conditions, people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. Therefore, to provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering the Samsung Galaxy A14 in easy interest-free installments.

Product name
3 MONTHS0% MARKUP PLAN		 6 MONTHS0% MARKUP PLAN 9 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 12 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
Samsung A14 PKR 13,800/-. PKR 6,900/-. PKR 4,600/-. PKR 3,450/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12 months 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for 3 and 6 months 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Samsung A14 Specs

DISPLAY
Type PLS LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
PLATFORM
OS Android 13, One UI Core 5
Chipset Mediatek MT6769 Helio G80 (12 nm) – Version A
Exynos 850 (8nm) – Version B
CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) – Version A
Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) – Version B
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
MEMORY
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 128GB internal storage, 6GB RAM
MAIN CAMERA
Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
Features LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 13 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Video 1080p@30fps
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
COMMS
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth 5.1 or 5.3, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio Unspecified
USB USB Type-C 2.0
FEATURES
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
BATTERY
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 15W wired
MISC
Colors Black, Dark Red, Silver, Green

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
Usama AnjumLast Updated: Feb 19, 2024
Photo of Usama Anjum

Usama Anjum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
Get Alerts!

PhoneWorld Logo

Join the groups below to get the latest updates!

📡Tech & Telecom News
💼PTA Tax Updates
🏷️Latest Mobile Prices
💬WhatsApp Channel

>