Many people living around us have reliability issues regarding the Chinese smartphone manufacturing companies. As nowadays, there are a number of Chinese brands around us with apparently remarkable specs at a budget price. However, a number of people don’t consider them reliable and consider globally renowned brands like Apple and Samsung over the former. But mostly these branded phones are a bit expensive from the Chinese ones. However, the South Korean giant Samsung has a lot of diversification in smartphones and offers smartphones at a budget price. Therefore, we are going to quote a list of the best Samsung smartphones under PKR 30000 for all Samsung lovers who have a limited budget.

4 Best Samsung Smartphones Under PKR 30000 in Pakistan

1) Samsung A21s:

This Samsung Galaxy A21s is one of the first smartphones in which the company has provided a midrange chipset at an affordable price. Exynos 850 is a powerful chipset that is built on the base of 8nm technology. It is one of the Samsung phones under 30000 which has an 8nm technology chip installed in it. The GPU installed in the A21s is Mali-G52. Overall, under this price tag, the performance of the smartphone is up to the mark. Furthermore, the A21s has a Quad camera setup with 48 MP as the main camera. For selfie lovers, there is a 13 MP front camera.

In terms of memory space, the smartphone has 4 GB of RAM along with 64 GB of internal storage. Along with that, the phone runs on Android 10 but it is upgradable to the latest Android 11. The A21s user interface is One UI 3.1. If we talk about the display, there is a 6.5 inches PLS IPS display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Moreover, the smartphone is equipped with a powerful 5000 mAh battery with a fast-charging capability of 15W. The smartphone is available in Black, White, Blue, and Red colors. The Samsung Galaxy A21s is available for PKR 29,999/-.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is a smart, powerful, and affordable smartphone from Samsung. It is certainly the best choice under the 30k price tag. Therefore, we have placed it in the first position as the smartphone has a better chipset and camera than all other phones on our list.

2) Samsung A12:

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is another fine smartphone under the 30k price tag. In terms of performance, the A12 is equipped with a budget chipset, the Helio P35 which is expected in the smartphones under this price range. Because of this, many regard the A12 as one of the best Samsung smartphones under PKR 30000. The GPU installed in the smartphone is PowerVR GE8320. Moving towards the camera, there is a quad rear camera setup with a 48 MP main camera along with an LED flash. For selfie lovers, there is a front camera with a resolution of 8 MP along with an LED flash. The resolution offered by the rear camera is [email protected]

Furthermore, if we talk about the display, the smartphone is packed with a 6.5 inches IPS panel with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. In terms of memory space, the under 30k variant has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. Along with that, there is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 5000 mAh powerful battery with fast charging of 15W. The smartphone is available in Black, White, Blue, and Red colors. You can purchase the smartphone for PKR 24,499.

The smartphone has been placed in the second spot because it has a good camera, battery, and brand name of Samsung under the 30k price tag. However, it couldn’t beat the top contender as the A21s has a much better chipset than the A12.

3) Samsung M11:

The M series of Samsung has offered a number of smartphones at an affordable price range. The new M11 is one such instance. The smartphone is packed with Triple cameras lined up vertically on its rear side. The main lens has a resolution of 13 MP along with a 5 MP wide-angle snapper. The third lens has a depth sensor for portrait shots. Overall, it’s a fine rear camera under this price tag. In addition to that, the selfie camera of the smartphone has a resolution of 2 MP with a fixed focus.

Now moving towards the display, the Galaxy M11 comes with 6.4 inches PLS IPS display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. In terms of the design, there is a punch-hole at the top left corner of the smartphone. When we talk about the storage of this phone, it has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of RAM but it is expandable via a microSD card. Furthermore, moving towards performance, the smartphone is equipped with a basic Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 (14 nm) chipset along with Adreno 506 as the GPU. The M11 is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with a fast-charging capability of 15W. The smartphone is available in Black, Metallic Blue, and Violet colors. The Samsung Galaxy M11 is available for PKR 24,999.

The Galaxy M11 has been placed in the third spot because the smartphone has a good build quality and a fine camera in this price category. Although, the M11 and the Galaxy A02s have almost similar specifications but the former has a better camera due to which it has been placed at the third spot.

4) Samsung A02s:

Samsung A02s is another budget smartphone from the company. The smartphone has arrived with pretty normal specs. The Galaxy A02s is equipped with a 6.5 inches Infinity-V display and the panel used in the smartphone is PLS IPS. The resolution which the screen provides is 720 x 1600 pixels. In terms of memory space, the smartphone comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Those who wish to increase their memory can use a microSD card.

Now moving towards the camera, there is a triple camera setup at the rear side. The lens include a 13MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfie lovers, there is a 5 MP front camera. In addition to that, the smartphone is packed with a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging capability. If we talk about the chipset, the A02s comes with a pretty basic Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 (14 nm) chipset along with Adreno 506 as the GPU. The smartphone runs on Android 10 (upgradable to Android 11) with One UI 3.1 as the user interface. The smartphone is available in Black and White colors. You can purchase the Samsung Galaxy A02s for PKR 21,399.

The smartphone has been placed at the last spot because of the comparatively weaker camera and other specifications. Still, if you are a Samsung lover, then it’s a good choice in under 22k price tag as the phone has a good build quality.

If you want to know more about smartphones of other companies under different price ranges, you can visit the following links: