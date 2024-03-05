Just Pay Rs 46,584 for 12 Months to Buy iPhone 15 Pro Max
A number of people in Pakistan want to get their hands on the latest iPhone models but can’t because of the high price and low purchasing power. However, there is great news for those who want to purchase the all-new PTA-approved iPhone 15 Pro Max but can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. Alfa Mall is now offering the iPhone 15 Pro Max in easy, interest-free installments.
Here is how much you will have to pay to buy the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
|Product name
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|PKR 186,333/-.
|PKR 93,167/-.
|PKR 62,111/-.
|PKR 46,584/-.
However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans, while there is no processing fee or FED on 3 and 6-month installment plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
iPhone 15 Pro Max Specs
|Feature
|Specification
|Display Type
|LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED
|– 120Hz refresh rate
|– HDR10, Dolby Vision
|– 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
|Display Size
|6.7 inches, 110.2 cm2 (~89.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Display Resolution
|1290 x 2796 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density)
|Display Protection
|Ceramic Shield glass
|Always-On display
|OS
|iOS 17, upgradable to iOS 17.3.1
|Chipset
|Apple A17 Pro (3 nm)
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2×3.78 GHz + 4×2.11 GHz)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (6-core graphics)
|Memory
|Card slot: No
|Internal: 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM, 1TB 8GB RAM
|– NVMe
|Main Camera
|Triple
|– 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide)
|– 12 MP, f/2.8, 120mm (periscope telephoto)
|– 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide)
|– TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)
|Main Camera Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
|Main Camera Video
|4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR
|ProRes, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps), 3D (spatial) video, stereo sound rec.
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|– 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide)
|– SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
|Selfie Camera Features
|HDR, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps)
|Selfie Camera Video
|4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack: No
|Comms
|WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth: 5.3, A2DP, LE
|Positioning: GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC
|NFC: Yes
|Radio: No
|USB: USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2, DisplayPort
|Features
|Sensors: Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|– Ultra Wideband 2 (UWB) support
|– Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving)
|Battery
|Type: Li-Ion 4441 mAh, non-removable
|Charging: Wired, PD2.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
|– 15W wireless (MagSafe)
|– 15W wireless (Qi2) – requires iOS 17.2 update
|– 4.5W reverse wired
|Misc
|Colors: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!