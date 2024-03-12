Just Pay Rs 5,417 for 12 Months to Buy Samsung A15

The A series from Samsung offers some decent lower midrange and midrange smartphones with trendy designs and impressive specs. The Samsung Galaxy A15 is one such device that you can buy for under PKR 65k. However, there is a large chunk of the population in Pakistan who can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience to those people, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering the Galaxy A15 in easy, interest-free installments.

So, let’s check out how much you will have to pay to buy a Samsung Galaxy A15.

Product name 12 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 9 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 3 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN Samsung Galaxy A15 PKR 5,417/-. PKR 7,223/-. PKR 10,833/-. PKR 21,664/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Samsung Galaxy A15 Specs

Feature Specification DISPLAY Type Super AMOLED, 90Hz, 800 nits (HBM) Size 6.5 inches, 103.7 cm2 (~84.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~396 ppi density) PLATFORM OS Android 14, One UI 6 Chipset Mediatek Helio G99 (6nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM MAIN CAMERA Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 1080p@30fps SELFIE CAMERA Single 13 MP, f/2.0, (wide) Video 1080p@30fps SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio FM radio (market/region dependent) USB USB Type-C 2.0 FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, and compass Virtual proximity sensing BATTERY Type 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 25W wired MISC Colors Brave Black, Optimistic Blue, Magical Blue, and Personality Yellow