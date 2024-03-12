Just Pay Rs 5,417 for 12 Months to Buy Samsung A15
The A series from Samsung offers some decent lower midrange and midrange smartphones with trendy designs and impressive specs. The Samsung Galaxy A15 is one such device that you can buy for under PKR 65k. However, there is a large chunk of the population in Pakistan who can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience to those people, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering the Galaxy A15 in easy, interest-free installments.
So, let’s check out how much you will have to pay to buy a Samsung Galaxy A15.
|Product name
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|Samsung Galaxy A15
|PKR 5,417/-.
|PKR 7,223/-.
|PKR 10,833/-.
|PKR 21,664/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
|Feature
|Specification
|DISPLAY
|Type
|Super AMOLED, 90Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
|Size
|6.5 inches, 103.7 cm2 (~84.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~396 ppi density)
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 14, One UI 6
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G99 (6nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF
|5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
|2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|13 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Radio
|FM radio (market/region dependent)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, and compass
|Virtual proximity sensing
|BATTERY
|Type
|5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|25W wired
|MISC
|Colors
|Brave Black, Optimistic Blue, Magical Blue, and Personality Yellow
