The cryptocurrency market is one of the hottest markets across the globe today. While many countries have endorsed the importance of cryptocurrencies, some countries are still behind in the race. Pakistan is among the list of countries that are far behind in acknowledging the use and importance of crypto trading on the state level. However, some recent developments have shown that youngsters and business communities are taking a lot of interest in investing in this side. Leaving this piece of information aside, there is a piece of much bigger news for Pakistan’s crypto enthusiasts today. Few devs have jolted down plans to support countries like Pakistan with charity crypto. It’s worth mentioning that HOPE is a know charity crypto that is helping people in the west but none of these crypto projects are working for countries like Pakistan. King of Charity, is a newly launched token that has mentioned Pakistan in their whitepaper along with few other MENA Countries.

King of Charity to Focus on Pakistani Charitable Organizations

King Of Charity Token

The primary idea behind this concept is to not only support the charity organizations operating in MENA regions but also encourage the practice of giving away a fraction of hope to save lives.

How Does It Work?

Every time an individual will buy the token, 4% of the transaction value will go to the charity division. While 2% of the transaction value will go to the marketing fund of the token at the same time. This way, a total of 4% transaction value per transaction will circulate and add to the charity net across the focused countries.

Charity Organizations

The King Of Charity token will circulate the charity amounts among the top 5 known charitable organizations of each country. For now, they have announced Pakistan as their area of interest.

For more information on How to buy King of Charity, you can visit their website

