Peshawar, Pakistan – Code for Pakistan, KP IT Board, World Bank, and Helvetas hosted a Graduation Ceremony at Durshal Peshawar for the 7th cycle of the KP Government Innovation Fellowship Program (7th cycle) and the 1st ever KP Women Civic Internship Program.

KPITB in Collaboration with World Bank Hosts a Graduation Ceremony for Fellowship Program

This year, 19 Fellows from across KP and 9 women interns from underserved districts of KP worked on several innovative digital solutions for 7 government partners across KP that simplify citizen access to government services and enable government departments to move toward digital transformation. Together, they have worked in various capacities to create the following solutions:

A Case Management System for Advocate General Office KP A Mercy Petition System for Inspector General Prisons KP A License and Product Registration System, and Citizens Feedback app for Halal Food Authority KP A Management Information System for all existing sports facilities in KP for the Directorate of Sports KP A Monitoring and Evaluation System in partnership with KP IT Board An online complaint redressal system and mobile app for Public Safety and Police Complaints Commission Support to the Directorate of Livestock and Dairy Research on the Lab Information Management System

These innovative apps and online solutions were developed using design thinking best practices and user-centric design approaches, with the involvement of the public and various stakeholders, in an effort to meet the demands of Pakistani citizens.

A key component of both programs was the professional development and training of the Fellows and Interns. This was made possible by conducting close to 60 training and mentoring sessions that imparted knowledge, entrepreneurial skills and training to the Fellows and also equipping women interns with the technological skills and hands-on training enabling them to explore a career in engineering, IT, and software development.

“We are grateful to the World Bank, KP IT Board and Helvetas for supporting these two programs. We hope that this type of partnership serves as a model for other agencies that want to support the next generation. The last 7 cycles have shown us that when we partner with our government, we can work together to create solutions that meet the needs of Pakistanis, no matter where they are,” added Ibraheem Saleem, Manager of the KP Government Innovation Fellowship Program.

“The KP Government Innovation Fellowship and the KP Women Civic Internship Program have helped KP IT Board in its mandate to accelerate culture change within our government and to focus on developing digital solutions. Through that, our citizens have greater opportunity to improve their skills, giving them more choice once the Fellowship and Internship end,” said KP IT Board’s Managing Director, Dr. Ali Mahmud.

The Graduation Ceremony recognizes the efforts of our Fellows and Interns, highlighting the impact that has been made so far by the solutions developed. Since it started several years ago, the KP Government Innovation Fellowship Program has facilitated 26 government departments through 37 digital solutions. The Fellowship has trained 378 government officers and served over 1 million users.

